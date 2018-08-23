Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Michael Moto, 43, at 441 Bella Toscana St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Moto was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Centerton

• Branna Merriman, 35, of 849 Meadowlands Drive in Centerton was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Merriman was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jorge Ameral, 33, of 1797 Pointer Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm. Ameral was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Taylor Elysse Nolan, 28, of 293 E. Watie St. in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Nolan was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Michael Christopher Lewis, 32, of 5 Newest Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Oscar Rico, 19, of 1303 Acorn Drive in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with three counts of delivery of controlled substance. Rico was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Sara Black, 38, of 204 East Cedar St. in Stilwell, Okla., was arrested in connection with delivery of a controlled substance. Black was released at 5:19 a.m. Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Police

Fayetteville

• A robbery was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near West Prospect Street at Wilson Park. Someone attacked a man walking on the trail and stole a small amount of money, according to police. The man did not suffer significant injuries.

• An assault or battery was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday at 1505 N. Leverett Ave. No. 14.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday at 1933 S. Brower Ave.

• An assault or battery was reported at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at 474 N. Coral Canyon Loop.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at 2705 N. Club Drive No. 4.

• An assault or battery was reported at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday at 1464 N. Merion Way No. 101.

Washington County

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday at 16358 Greasy Valley Road in Prairie Grove.

NW News on 08/23/2018