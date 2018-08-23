Washington and Lee University

Darcy Olmstead of Fayetteville was named to the spring 2018 president's list at Washington and Lee University in Lexington City, Va.

St. Olaf College

Ruby Erickson and Ridley Weeks, both of Fayetteville, have been named to the spring 2018 dean's list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., with grade-point averages of 3.75 or better.

UALR law

Victoria Giles of Fort Smith has been elected to serve as president of the Student Bar Association executive board at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

The association creates opportunities for students to come together in academic, service-oriented and social settings; represents student interests to the administration and faculty; apprises students of recent issues and developments; and provides financial support to student organizations.

Robert Lewis of Bentonville has been selected as a member of the 2018-19 UA Little Rock Law Review, and William Lawrence of Rogers has been selected as an apprentice.

Students who have completed their first year of law school are eligible to participate in the UA Little Rock Law Review if they are in the top 10 percent of their class or have successfully passed the write-on competition. The Review is a quarterly publication that has three primary objectives: to publish articles, surveys and essays that are timely and useful to Arkansas practitioners, the judiciary and other members of the state's legal community; to publish material which reaches national and international legal audiences; and to provide a forum for outstanding student work of both local and national interest, as well as an opportunity for students to gain experience editing scholarly articles.

UA Little Rock

Dalissa Barentine of Van Buren was named to the spring 2018 chancellor's list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, with a grade-point average of 3.9 or better.

Jonathan McClain of Springdale, Benjamin Powell of Centerton and Nigel Spears of Fort Smith were named to the dean's list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, with grade-point averages of 3.5 or better.

WashingtonUniversity

Ethan Ellis of Gentry was named to the dean's list for the spring 2018 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, with a grade-point average of 3.6 or better.

Colgate University

Mason Jones of Holiday Island, a 2018 graduate of of the Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., earned the spring 2018 dean's award for academic excellence, with a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.

Bethel University

Susan Morales of Fort Smith is a summer 2018 graduate of Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., with a bachelor of science in organizational leadership.

UA Little Rock

Several local students were named to the spring 2018 chancellor's list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, with grade-point averages of 3.9 or higher. They include Shazeena Ashraf of Fort Smith, Samuel Baker of Holiday Island, Makayla Brazelton of Rogers, Lindsey Carl of Fayetteville, David Dawkins of Bella Vista, Dalton Harwell of Pea Ridge, Jessica Higgs of Prairie Grove, Robert Hill of Bella Vista, Klara Hutchinson of Huntsville, Katie Matthews of Bentonville, Whitney Patton of Bentonville, Lelia Rosenkrans of Springdale and Celsey Swinney of Bentonville.

Local students also were named to the spring 2018 dean's list, with a grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher. They include Evan Alden of Springdale, Pablo Centeno of Fort Smith, Christopher Church of Springdale, Nathanial Corrons of Fort Smith, Tyler Davis of Fayetteville, Nicholas Engel of Green Forest, Selena Gordon of Fort Smith, Ashley Hidalgo of Springdale, Emmalynn LaRue of Paris, Talia Lambert of Springdale, Christopher Lewis of Lavaca, Jessica Ley of Rogers, Vianca Martin of Fort Smith, Willow Moyer of Rogers, Jacob Phelan of Farmington, Jessica Regalado of Rogers, Charlie Tran of Fort Smith, Nuriena Vang of New Blaine, Nalee Vang of New Blaine, Hayley Winn of Western Grove.

Universityof Dallas

William Farrell of Fort Smith and Mary Hudgens of Berryville were named to the spring 2018 dean's list at the University of Dallas, with grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher.

Southern Arkansas University

Emily Parker of Harrison, a student at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, received a leadership award from the school at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Alexis McCartney of Ozark, a student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named a semifinalist in the 2017-2018 Collegiate ECHO Marketing Challenge.

McCartney was part of a three-person team from the university that competed. The team members were honored as semifinalists for proposing an omni-channel marketing plan that promoted Fossil's Smart Q watches among consumers aged 18 to 35. Gary Geissler, professor of marketing at UA Little Rock, advised the team.

The Collegiate ECHO Marketing Challenge is hosted by Marketing EDGE, a national education nonprofit committed to fostering skill-ready, responsive and responsible marketers of the future.

Westminster College

Axel Izaguirre-Garcia, a senior from Gravette, was named a Student Ambassador at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. Mason Evers of Bentonville was chosen as president.

Student Ambassadors complete close to 400 hours of work by hosting, attending and supporting events. They serve as greeters and assist the institutional advancement team at receptions and alumni events and lead special campus events. Selection for ambassadors includes a attending a mixer, an application packet and two rounds of interviews.

Bentonville High School

Holly Howard, a Bentonville High School teacher, was chosen to participate in the 2018 National Gallery of Art Teacher Institute on Storytelling and the Visual Arts held last month in Washington, D.C.

During he six-day seminar, K-12 educators from explored the connection between storytelling and learning and how to integrate the two in the classroom. Each teachers told his own story through the process of making a short film.

Farm Bureau

The Washington County Farm Bureau awarded 15 $1,000 college scholarships to incoming freshmen at its July 26 board meeting. Students included Katherine McConnell of Prairie Grove, Baylie Lanier of Prairie Grove, Laney Roebke of West Fork, Hollie Webb of Lincoln, Elizabeth Berner, Sagely Burnett, Sierra Burnett, Paul Cole, Sara Cunningham, Katie Gardner, Sara Gardner, Alex Henry, Jordan Horn, Billy Zeke Laird and Abby Simco.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Chandra Bautista of Berryville and Mallory Fox of Fayetteville are summer 2018 graduates of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Basutista earned a doctor of philosophy, and Fox received a bachelor of science in business administration.

Fort Lewis College

Madeleine Roberts of Bentonville and Elise Lilburn of Rogers were a named to the spring 2018 dean's list at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., with grade-point averages of 3.6 or higher.

Bentonville High School

The Bentonville High School Wind Ensemble was chosen to perform at the National Concert Band Festival on March 14-16 at Butler University in Indianapolis.

The National Concert Band Festival is part of the Music for All National Festival, which features high school and junior high bands, orchestras and choirs from across the nation. Attendees take part in clinics, workshops and performances with instruction and feedback from leading music educators at the high school and collegiate levels.

In addition, four member of the Bentonville Pride Marching Band, Allie Abide, Kayton Little, Ariel Trimble and Samantha Petch, will perform as members of Macy's Great American Marching Band at the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Abide was chosen to join the band for the second consecutive year.

The entire Bentonville Pride Marching Band will compete in November at the Bands of America Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis, where it will perform this season's football halftime show "Modern Marie." The band also will perform the show in segments at each BHS home football game and in at the Bentonville Marching Invitational on Oct. 6 at Tiger Stadium.

Students in all of the BHS bands raise funds through corporate and individual sponsors to cover travel costs. Sponsorships for the 2018-19 school year are available by contacting BvilleBoosterPresident@gmail.com.

University of Central Oklahoma

Thu Ngo of Fayetteville is a summer 2018 graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, with a master of science degree in forensic science.

