14-year-old dies days after being accidentally shot by father at Arkansas home, authorities say by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 2:41 p.m. 0comments

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday, two days after his father accidentally shot him in the head, authorities in Arkansas said.

The Chicot County sheriff's office responded to a home in the 1300 block of Sixteen Section Road in Lake Village at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after a man called 911 to report that he'd accidentally shot his son, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

When they arrived, deputies found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head, the post states.

He was taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. He died at 12:15 a.m. Thursday from his injury, Sheriff Ronald Nichols said.

The boy's father was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning, according to the post. An investigation is ongoing.

