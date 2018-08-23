Sections
Sanitation copany: Arkansan dies in 'unclear and unexplainable' accident while emptying dumpster at elementary school by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 11:45 a.m.

A 48-year-old sanitation worker was killed in an accident Wednesday morning while emptying a dumpster at an elementary school in northern Arkansas, authorities said.

Steve Allen of Mountain Home died in the accident that occurred at 10 a.m. at Calico Rock Elementary School, the Izard County sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Allen's employer, Harrison-based Methvin Sanitation, wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that the accident was "unclear and unexplainable."

An investigation is ongoing, and no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities added that no students or school personnel were involved.

