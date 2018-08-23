CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;--;--;--;--

CLEAR;Poor;Good;--;Fair

CONWAY;Fair;Good;Good;Poor

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Fair;Good;Good

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--

NORRELL;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;Good;Good;Good;Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Good;Fair;Good;Excellent

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Good;Fair;Fair

SUNSET;--;--;--;--

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Good;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Excellent;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Heavy rain Tuesday morning caused the river to be dingy from Sulphur Creek to Libby Shoal. One generator operated for two hours Tuesday afternoon, which could push the dingy water downstream to Lobo or Dripping Springs. Rain is forecast each day the rest of the week and could muddy the river. Midge pupa and small mayfly nymphs are good choices when the blue-wing olive hatches occur, and sowbugs are always a good choice if no bugs are active.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Fair;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER Guides have been catching 12- to 13-inch rainbows regularly with frozen shrimp and PowerBait and live crawdads, especially in the morning. With the water still at minimum flow, smaller gold or silver and blue spoons have been doing well off the bank. Jig fishing in the deeper holes also has been very popular with olive or orange jigs.

NORFORK TAILWATER Some nice midge, caddis and sulphur hatches have provided some good topwater action, but the fishing has been better in the mornings. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead), and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Poor;Fair;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Generation has resumed, but water levels are still low. Trout have been biting between Spider Creek and Parker Bottoms on 1/4-ounce spoons and Rooster Tails. Fishing with light terminal tackle with various PowerBaits also have produced nice fish.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Poor;Poor;Good;--

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Poor;Fair;Fair;--

SPRING RIVER No Report.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Fair;--;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Fair;Poor;Poor

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;--;--;--;--

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;--

NIMROD;Good;Good;Poor;Good

OUACHITA;Fair;Good;good;--

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass are making a run toward the dam with numbers being taken from the bank by anglers casting flukes and black/silver Rapala jerkbaits.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;Good;--;Good;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;Fair;--;--;--

