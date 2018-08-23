Sections
Style: Filmland in Little Rock, 'Antiquities' review + more Today at 12:14 p.m. 0comments

Late August is traditionally a sleepy time at the movies but thanks to the Arkansas Cinema Society there’s lots going on locally this week. Most importantly, the Arkansas-made dramedy Antiquities — which features lots of home grown talent — gets it’s first in-state showing. Because he didn’t know anybody involved in making the film, we asked our Philadelphia-baseed critic Piers Marchant to give us his assessment. Read what he wrote in Friday’s Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

But that’s hardly all; This week’s section features reviews of the domestic drama Puzzle and the stoner comedy Never Goin’ Back by Philip Martin, Karen Martin’s take on the faith-based docu-drama Beautifully Broken, with Dan Lybarger pitching in with an interview with the director of Never Goin’ Back and, last but hardly least, his conversation with Little Rock native Ashli Atkinson, who plays a pivotal role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

So pick up Friday’s newspaper.

