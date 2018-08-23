What kind of knights were Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker?
In which film are the Knights Who Say "Ni!"?
By what name were the knights of King Arthur known?
In the U.K., what honorific is a knight entitled to use?
This military order was founded to provide warriors for the Crusades.
What figure normally represents the knight in a game of chess?
It was the highest military medal awarded by Nazi Germany during World War II.
Term for the leader of the Templar Knights or the highest level of chess
What is the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization?
ANSWERS
Jedi Knights
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Knights of the Round Table
Sir
Knights Templar (abbreviated name)
A horse's head and neck
Knight's Cross (of the Iron Cross)
Grand Master (Grandmaster)
Knights of Columbus
Weekend on 08/23/2018
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Knights
