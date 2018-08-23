Sections
Super Quiz: Knights

  1. What kind of knights were Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker?

  2. In which film are the Knights Who Say "Ni!"?

  3. By what name were the knights of King Arthur known?

  4. In the U.K., what honorific is a knight entitled to use?

  5. This military order was founded to provide warriors for the Crusades.

  6. What figure normally represents the knight in a game of chess?

  7. It was the highest military medal awarded by Nazi Germany during World War II.

  8. Term for the leader of the Templar Knights or the highest level of chess

  9. What is the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization?

ANSWERS

  1. Jedi Knights

  2. Monty Python and the Holy Grail

  3. Knights of the Round Table

  4. Sir

  5. Knights Templar (abbreviated name)

  6. A horse's head and neck

  7. Knight's Cross (of the Iron Cross)

  8. Grand Master (Grandmaster)

  9. Knights of Columbus

Weekend on 08/23/2018

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Knights

