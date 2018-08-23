Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall Weekend Ten In the news Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games John Brummett
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive during practice by The Associated Press | Today at 9:17 a.m. 0comments

CROWLEY, Texas — A 13-year-old middle school student has died after experiencing a medical emergency and becoming unresponsive during football practice.

Crowley Independent School District Superintendent Michael McFarland said in a letter to parents that coaches performed CPR Wednesday on eighth-grader Kyrell McBride-Johnson and paramedics were immediately called. The boy was declared dead at a hospital.

McFarland says it's not yet clear why Kyrell died.

Crowley is just south of Fort Worth.

The last scholastic football player to die in Texas is believed to be a high school freshman who collapsed at practice last September in the town of Emory, about 75 miles east of Dallas.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Crews repair broken water main in Little Rock; North University lanes reopen
by Jaime Dunaway
Kroger to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive during practice
by The Associated Press
Arkansas AG releases 8 pages from her DHS file
by John Moritz
Trump reviles Cohen, alleges lies to get deal
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
ADVERTISEMENT