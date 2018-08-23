1 SHOOTS

Arkansas Cinema Society's four-day Filmland celebration of Arkansas film and the film industry, today-Sunday at Little Rock's Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., kicks off with a screening at 6:30 p.m. today of Richard Linklater's 1998 film The Newton Boys (above) and a post-screening Q&A session with Linklater and Jeff Nichols, the society's chairman. There will be two screenings of the Arkansas-made Antiquities -- Friday's, followed by a filmmakers' session with Mary Steenburgen, Gary Newton, Graham Gordy and Daniel Campbell, is sold out, so there'll be an encore at 11 a.m. Sunday. Saturday's lineup includes episodes of the fall-debut TV series The Last Man on Earth (with Steenburgen and guests Kristen Schaal, Rich Blomquist, Will Forte, John Solomon and Mel Rodriguez) and the full-length feature spoof MacGruber. (Most of those folks will also take part in an 11 a.m. "Comedy Panel.") A 7:30 p.m. Sunday sneak preview of Operation Finale (opening Wednesday in theaters), will close things out. Find a full schedule of screenings, sessions and after-parties and buy tickets online at arkansascinemasociety.org.

2 MALAMUTES

Meet some new friends and maybe take one home at the Pawty by the Pool, 5:30-6:30 p.m. today, 400 N. University Ave., Little Rock. Presented by CARE for Animals and the Highland Midtown, the poolside party features cupcakes, wine, Lost Forty beer and appearances by adoptable dogs. Admission is free; donations are encouraged. Call (501) 666-6223.

3 ROUTES

Athletically inclined participants will pedal, climb and pedal again at the Bike & Hike for ALS, 7 a.m. Sunday at Rockwater Village, 1600 Rockwater Blvd., North Little Rock. The course consists of a hike up Pinnacle Mountain sandwiched between two bike rides along the River Trail and county roads. There is a relay option as well. Registration is $95 for solo, $100 for a two-person team. Call (501) 470-8559 or visit bikehikeforals.com.

4 ATTRIBUTES

Josh Ritter opens Oxford American magazine's 2018-19 Concert Series and subsidiary 2018-19 Archetypes & Troubadours Series, 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St. Doors open at 6, with food and drinks available for purchase. The show is sold out but some turn-back tickets ($30-$42) could surface at the door. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit metrotix.com.

5 INSTITUTES

This weekend is the last chance to explore the works of regional artists in the 60th Annual Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Arts Center. The juried exhibit, made up of 52 works by 46 Mississippi Delta artists, ends Sunday. Admission is free and hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

6 TOOTS

The Lupus Foundation of Arkansas presents An Evening With Grady Nichols Smooth Jazz Concert, 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Hot Springs Hotel & Spa, 305 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Call (501) 525-9380 or visit lupus-arkansas.com.

7 BOOT SCOOTS

Summer is ending and this year's Murphy USA Summer Concert Series in El Dorado is going out in style. The final performer, country singer-songwriter William Michael Morgan, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Murphy Arts District Amphitheater, 105 E. Locust St. Before that on the courthouse lawn, Grill Wars starts at 10 a.m., followed by a Baggo tournament at 11. A children's playground and splash pad will be open all day; free horse-and-carriage rides circle the square, 3-7 p.m. The Classic Car Cruise Night starts at 4 p.m. with the Showdown at Sunset gunfight re-enactment at 6. There are entry fees for the grill cook-off and Baggo; all other activities are free. Call (870) 862-4747 or visit mainstreeteldorado.org.

• Country band Rascal Flatts performs at 7 p.m. Friday in the MAD Amphitheater, 105 Locust St., El Dorado, with opening act 2016 American Idol winner Trent Harmon. Tickets are $51.50-$62.50 in advance, $10 more day of show. Take blankets or short-legged lawn chairs. Call (870) 444-3007 or (870) 863-4547 or visit eldoMAD.com.

8 LUTES

The Staccato Strings (Kiril Laskarov and Algimantas Staskevicius, violin; Tatiana Kotcherguina, viola; Stephen Feldman, cello; Laura Hanna Cruse, piano; Steve Hudelson, guitar) with soprano Ekaterina Kotcherguina, and oboist Lorraine Duso Kitts will offer An Evening with Spanish Music, 7 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, 308 W. Main St., Jacksonville. The program includes works by Eric Ewazen, George Frideric Handel, Maurice Ravel, Pablo de Sarasate, Manuel Ponce and Bruno Cavallaro. The group, Arkansas Symphony musicians and University of Central Arkansas faculty members, will be musical ambassadors later this month in Granada, Spain. Admission is free; they'll accept donations (cash, checks, airline miles) to help defray travel costs. Call (501) 590-7702, email tatianak@uca.edu or visit the Facebook event page, tinyurl.com/ycnjjodt.

9 ROOTS

The Fayetteville Roots Festival continues through Sunday on more than 10 music stages and a range of culinary events, film screenings, live radio broadcasts, workshops, a kids/family concert and live art. On the music lineup Del McCoury Band (today), Flaco Jimenez (today and Friday), Josh Ritter (Friday), Gillian Welch and Gregory Alan Isacov (Saturday) and Turnpike Troubadours (Sunday). Venues include the Fayetteville Town Center at the Historic Downtown Square, George's Majestic Lounge, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Brightwater Culinary Center. A full list, including all the chefs and culinary events, is available online at therootsfest.org.

10 HOOTS

Comedian Andrew "Dice" Clay performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Templelive, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Doors open at 7; those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Tickets are $25-$75 (plus fees), $5 more day of show. Visit tinyurl.com/y9h823oc.

New Skin by Lisa Krannichfeld, Grand Award Winner, 60th Annual Delta Exhibition.

Weekend on 08/23/2018