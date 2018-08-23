Sections
Trump suggests outlawing prosecutors' deals with defendants by The Associated Press | Today at 11:12 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Civic Center in Charleston W.Va. (AP Photo/Tyler Evert)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, incensed over a deal his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen cut with prosecutors, says it might be better if "flipping" were illegal because people "just make up lies."

Trump, in a television interview broadcast Thursday, tried to play down his relationship his longtime "fixer" who claims the president directed a hush-money scheme to buy the silence of two women who say they had affairs with Trump. The president contends Cohen only worked for him part time and is accusing the lawyer of making up stories to reduce his legal exposure.

"I know all about flipping," Trump told Fox & Friends, which taped the interview at the White House on Wednesday. "For 30, 40 years I've been watching flippers. Everything's wonderful, and then they get 10 years in jail and they — they flip on whoever the next highest one is, or as high as you can go."

That tool "almost ought to be outlawed. It's not fair," Trump said, adding it creates an incentive to "say bad things about somebody ... just make up lies."

Trump made the comments as his White House struggled to manage the fallout from Cohen's plea deal and the conviction of Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial charges. The president suggested that Cohen's legal trouble stemmed from his other businesses, including involvement with the New York City taxi cab industry.

The back-to-back legal blows have raised speculation that Democrats would launch impeachment proceedings if they win the House of Representatives this fall. Trump argued the move could have dire economic consequences.

"If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," Trump said. He added: "I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job."

Trump did not say whether he would pardon Manafort but expressed "great respect" for him and argued that some of the charges "every consultant, every lobbyist in Washington probably does."

Cohen, who says he won't seek a pardon from Trump, pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight charges, including campaign finance violations that he said he carried out in coordination with Trump. Privately, Trump expressed worry and frustration that a man intimately familiar with his political, personal and business dealings for more than a decade had turned on him.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • Nodmcm
    August 23, 2018 at 11:34 a.m.

    He might as well shut down the FBI and DEA, if he is going to eliminate 'flipping' of criminals in order to coerce them to testify against their fellow criminals. Like a blind squirrel sometimes by mere chance finds an acorn, President Trump has indeed identified an unseemly aspect of our criminal justice system, probably exemplified in the worst way by jailhouse informants. Trump's remarks today have totally deflated prosecutors and law enforcement agents everywhere, and now defense attorneys will argue to trial juries that the use of informants is 'unfair.' President Trump continues to disrupt the status quo.
  • DoubleBlind
    August 23, 2018 at 11:41 a.m.

    How can it possibly NOT be illegal to be so very stupid? I mean, the shlt that comes out of Trump’s pie hole is objectively just stone cold stupid.

