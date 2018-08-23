UA women finalize 2018-19 schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — Dates have been finalized on Arkansas' 2018-19 women's basketball schedule.
The 30-game schedule will include 15 games at Bud Walton Arena, 13 road games and two games at a neutral-site in Nashville, Tenn. The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season on Nov. 9 with a home game against Northwestern State.
Non-conference dates were announced last month and the remaining dates were finalized with the Southeastern Conference's schedule release Thursday. Game times and broadcast designations have not been announced.
Arkansas finished last season with a 13-18 overall record, and 4-14 record against SEC opponents in the first year under coach Mike Neighbors. The Razorbacks had a 3-0 record earlier this month during an exhibition tour in Italy, and won their games by an average margin of 26.7 points.
2018-19 Arkansas Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Nov. 9 - Northwestern State
Nov. 14 - at Texas-Arlington
Nov. 18 - Arizona State
Nov. 23 - at Tennessee State
Nov. 24 - vs. Pittsburgh (Nashville, Tenn.)
Nov. 25 - vs. Wisconsin (Nashville, Tenn.)
Nov. 28 - Oral Roberts
Dec. 2 - at Iowa State
Dec. 4 - Tennessee Tech
Dec. 8 - at Abilene Christian
Dec. 16 - Prairie View A&M
Dec. 18 - Nebraska
Dec. 20 - at Tulsa
Dec. 30 - Jackson State
Jan. 3 - Mississippi State
Jan. 6 - at Ole Miss
Jan. 10 - at Missouri
Jan. 13 - Vanderbilt
Jan. 21 - at Tennessee
Jan. 24 - Alabama
Jan. 27 - at Florida
Jan. 31 - Georgia
Feb. 3 - South Carolina
Feb. 7 - at LSU
Feb. 10 - Auburn
Feb. 17 - at Kentucky
Feb. 21 - at Georgia
Feb. 24 - Ole Miss
Feb. 28 - Missouri
March 3 - at Texas A&M
Comments