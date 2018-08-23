UA women finalize 2018-19 schedule

Arkansas guard A'Tyanna Gaulden is shown during an exhibition game against Italian Select on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Florence, Italy. - Photo by Arkansas Athletic Communications

— Dates have been finalized on Arkansas' 2018-19 women's basketball schedule.

The 30-game schedule will include 15 games at Bud Walton Arena, 13 road games and two games at a neutral-site in Nashville, Tenn. The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season on Nov. 9 with a home game against Northwestern State.

Non-conference dates were announced last month and the remaining dates were finalized with the Southeastern Conference's schedule release Thursday. Game times and broadcast designations have not been announced.

Arkansas finished last season with a 13-18 overall record, and 4-14 record against SEC opponents in the first year under coach Mike Neighbors. The Razorbacks had a 3-0 record earlier this month during an exhibition tour in Italy, and won their games by an average margin of 26.7 points.

2018-19 Arkansas Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 9 - Northwestern State

Nov. 14 - at Texas-Arlington

Nov. 18 - Arizona State

Nov. 23 - at Tennessee State

Nov. 24 - vs. Pittsburgh (Nashville, Tenn.)

Nov. 25 - vs. Wisconsin (Nashville, Tenn.)

Nov. 28 - Oral Roberts

Dec. 2 - at Iowa State

Dec. 4 - Tennessee Tech

Dec. 8 - at Abilene Christian

Dec. 16 - Prairie View A&M

Dec. 18 - Nebraska

Dec. 20 - at Tulsa

Dec. 30 - Jackson State

Jan. 3 - Mississippi State

Jan. 6 - at Ole Miss

Jan. 10 - at Missouri

Jan. 13 - Vanderbilt

Jan. 21 - at Tennessee

Jan. 24 - Alabama

Jan. 27 - at Florida

Jan. 31 - Georgia

Feb. 3 - South Carolina

Feb. 7 - at LSU

Feb. 10 - Auburn

Feb. 17 - at Kentucky

Feb. 21 - at Georgia

Feb. 24 - Ole Miss

Feb. 28 - Missouri

March 3 - at Texas A&M