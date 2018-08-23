Several local students are 2018 graduates of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces its spring 2018 graduates.

Local UA Little Rock graduates include: Dalissa Barentine of Van Buren, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Aziel Burnett of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Chastity Clinard of Springdale, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Caitlin Craft of Springdale Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alex Dorch of Rogers, Master of Social Work in Social Work; Amanda Foster of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice; Jayna Gutierrez of Rogers, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management; Zohra Javid of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Robert Jones of Prairie Grove, Doctor of Education in Higher Education; Jonathan McClain of Springdale, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Alexis Mccartney of Ozark, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; Chelsea Miller of Fayetteville, Master of Public Service in Public Service; Duyen Nguyen of Rogers, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; Deirdra Pledger of Fort Smith, Master of Arts in Counseling; Benjamin Powell of Centerton, Bachelor of Science in Civil and Construction Engineering; Kortney Ricketts of Fort Smith, Master of Education in Counselor Education; Patra Siharath of Barling, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Nigel Spears of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Arts in Applied Communication Studies; Carrie Wiles of Springdale, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing; Cory Wood of Springdale, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication.

UA Little Rock honored the spring 2018 graduates during a May 12 ceremony at the Jack Stephens Center.

NAN Our Town on 08/23/2018