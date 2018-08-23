Coach Cedric Thomas has confirmed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's two-deep roster, but the Golden Lions coach will not name a starting quarterback until early next week.

Junior transfer Shannon Patrick, 6-2, 205 pounds, and freshman Skyler Perry, 6-3, 197, have emerged as the team's top two quarterbacks to start the Golden Lions' season-opener against Morehouse College on Sept. 1. UAPB will have one more scrimmage before the final decision is made.

"We got another Saturday scrimmage, and we'll name a starter Monday," Thomas said. "We're excited. They are a couple of young guys who have performed well. We're going to find a leader."

Patrick led Northland (Minn.) Community College to a 9-3 record and a Minnesota College Athletic Conference title in 2017. Perry led Edna Karr High School of New Orleans to a 14-1 record and a Louisiana state championship in Class 4A last fall.

Thomas said he was pleased with last weekend's scrimmage in which the Golden Lions got in 117 snaps.

"I thought we executed on a high level," Thomas said. "It made us one step closer to Sept. 1."

There were a couple of performances that stood out in Saturday's scrimmage to Thomas. Taeyler Porter, a 5-10 running back who played at Asa Miami (Fla.) Junior College last season, broke off a big gain. Josh Wilkes, a 6-3 junior wide receiver who played for Butler Community College in Kansas last year, made a "big-time grab."

Thomas said senior running back KeShawn Williams has been sitting out because of an injury, but he should be cleared to return to the team soon. Williams ran 125 times for 703 yards and 7 TDs a year ago.

The Golden Lions are expected to go through another 60- to 70-play scrimmage Saturday.

"We'll scale it down a little bit and allow them to get their legs back," Thomas said.

Thomas said the Golden Lions' practices have been "vigorous."

"There are four coaches on our staff who have been a part of championship teams, and our guys have been able to see just what it takes to be a part of a winning program," Thomas said. "They have bought in to what we're trying to get across to them."

