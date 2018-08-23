Tossing of Alabama abortion ban upheld

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision striking down an Alabama law that sought to ban the most commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta affirmed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson that the 2016 ban on the procedure known as dilation and evacuation is an unconstitutional restriction because it would cause women to lose access to abortion in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy because of the unavailability of other methods.

The ruling is the latest blow to efforts in some states to ban the second-trimester abortion procedure in which the fetus is removed in pieces with forceps. Courts have blocked similar laws in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged the Alabama law, said it is the first time an appellate court has ruled on the constitutionality of a dilation-and-evacuation ban.

"The upshot of this ruling is that women's health, not politics, will guide important medical decisions about pregnancy. Laws like this are part of a larger strategy by anti-abortion politicians to push abortion out of reach entirely," said Andrew Beck, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he was disappointed in the outcome and his office is considering whether to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democrats say hack of voter data foiled

CHICAGO -- The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday that it thwarted a hacking attempt on its database holding information on tens of millions of voters across the country.

A party official said contractors notified the party Tuesday of an apparent hacking attempt. The committee notified federal law enforcement officials. The official said no information was compromised and added that it's unclear which third party had attempted the hack.

Bob Lord, the committee's chief security officer, briefed the leaders of state parties at a party gathering Wednesday in Chicago. The committee distributes the voter file to state parties for Democratic candidates to use the information to target voters during campaigns.

"This attempt is further proof that there are constant threats as we head into midterm elections and we must remain vigilant in order to prevent future attacks," Lord said in a statement. He said President Donald Trump's administration needs to do more to protect voting systems. The FBI declined to comment.

2 men accused of spying in U.S. for Iran

WASHINGTON -- Two men were charged with illegally acting as agents of Iran in a criminal complaint accusing them of conducting covert surveillance of Israeli and Jewish facilities in the United States and collecting intelligence on Americans linked to a political organization that wants to see the current Iranian government overthrown.

Earlier this week, Ahmadreza Doostdar, 38, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen born in Long Beach, Calif., and Majid Ghorbani, 59, who has lived and worked in Costa Mesa, Calif., since he arrived in the United States in the mid-1990s were charged with acting as illegal agents for Tehran. Ghorbani became a legal permanent resident of the United States in 2015.

"Doostdar and Ghorbani are alleged to have acted on behalf of Iran, including by conducting surveillance of political opponents and engaging in other activities that could put Americans at risk," said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security.

The arrests come as President Donald Trump's administration recently reimposed sanctions on Iran to deny Tehran the funds it needs to finance terrorism, its missile program and forces in conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Mary Manning Petras, a federal defense lawyer, said a court hearing in the case is set for Sept. 6.

Carlsbad's bats threatened by fungus

CARLSBAD, N.M. -- Federal wildlife officials are worried that the half-million bats that live in Carlsbad Caverns National Park are being threatened by the deadly white-nose syndrome.

Federal agencies have mobilized in recent weeks to combat the microscopic organism that could potentially kill off thousands of the Mexican free-tailed bats that make the national park famous.

White-nose syndrome, named for a white, fuzzy growth that develops on the nose, ears and wings of infected bats, has been found in bat populations across the country, with the closest discovery in Oklahoma and Texas. Evidence of white-nose syndrome was discovered in New Mexico soil and bat dung samples last spring, but further testing this month determined it was not yet in the state.

The fungal infection grows in the bats' skin tissues, rousing them from hibernation repeatedly, which forces the bats to consume winter fat stores and starve to death, according to a report from Bat Conservation International, an Austin, Texas, organization dedicated to conserving all bat species.

