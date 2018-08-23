Woman surrenders in assault of officer

A Little Rock woman surrendered to police Wednesday in the vehicular assault of an officer Tuesday, authorities said.

Rhakelle Roche Brown, 23, is accused of fleeing from police at the Promenade at Chenal mall, stealing a car and backing into Little Rock officer Scott Dettmer, "pulling him to the ground" and seriously injuring him, according to an arrest report.

Dettmer's hand got stuck in the front driver's window after he smashed it with a baton. When Brown backed away she ran over his leg, according to a police report. Officers reported that Dettmer was almost run over again as the suspect sped out of the parking lot.

Officers had been called to the mall over a shoplifting complaint from Justice clothing store, department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Brown surrendered about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release, hours after police identified her as a suspect. She is being held in the Pulaski County jail on felony charges of first-degree battery, fleeing and theft of property.

Brown was arrested early last month after a fight on University Avenue in which a woman was attacked with a knife and people in a vehicle were doused with pepper spray.

Dettmer is a 22-year veteran of the department and is recovering at home after being released from Baptist Health Medical Center, according to a news release.

Metro on 08/23/2018