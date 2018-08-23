Sections
Worker hurt at UA stadium Electrician believed to have ‘touched a hot wire,’ police say by Jaime Adame | Today at 3:09 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Workers with Multi-Craft Contractors and Sign Studio work to guide a panel of a large Razorback mascot logo Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, onto the south side of Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. - Photo by Andy Shupe

FAYETTEVILLE -- A construction worker injured at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was taken by ambulance to a hospital Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was alert after sustaining an injury while on a ladder doing ceiling work involving lighting in the third-floor lobby of the Frank Broyles Athletic Center, said David Robertson, a detective with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Police Department.

"I believe he touched a hot wire," Robertson said. "He was thrown off the ladder, caught by another individual."

Robertson did not identify the man and declined to provide further information about the man's injury. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, Robertson said.

Workers at the site called for help at 10:50 a.m., according to Robertson and online dispatch logs.

Robertson said that after the injury CDI Contractors halted work in the Broyles center, which is being rebuilt as part of extensive stadium renovations. UA spokesman Steve Voorhies said construction in the Broyles center resumed "almost immediately" after the man was taken to the hospital.

"CDI is going to be doing an investigation," Robertson said.

Near a fence in front of the Broyles center, a man wearing a yellow CDI vest declined to comment, referring questions to the company's main office. The company has headquarters in Little Rock and an office in Fayetteville.

Matt Bodishbaugh, a vice president for CDI Contractors, in an email did not provide any information about the man's injury or condition, saying only that he was taken "for treatment" to a medical facility.

Bodishbaugh said the injured man works for a subcontractor, Bill's Electric, which "has responsibility to make required reports," including to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and to the contractors overseeing the stadium project, CDI-Hunt Joint Venture. The website for AECOM Hunt describes the Los Angeles-based company as in a joint venture to manage construction for the Razorback stadium renovation.

Bodishbaugh said the more than 3,000 workers on the stadium project have each completed a required safety orientation before working on site. Dwight Harvey, a general foreman with Bill's Electric, which is based in the Joplin, Mo.-area, said he deferred comment about the injury to CDI.

Harvey said Bill's Electric workers complete a safety orientation upon hire and that "we're constantly doing training."

The estimated $160 million stadium renovation project is considered the most expensive ever on the Fayetteville campus, with the stadium expected to be ready for fans by Sept. 1, the date of the Razorbacks' first home football game.

Metro on 08/23/2018

Print Headline: Worker hurt at UA stadium

