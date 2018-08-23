Sections
THIS WEEK’S SCORES AND SCHEDULE Today at 2:25 a.m. 0comments

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

MONDAY'S GAMES

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Little Rock McClellan 55, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0

Nashville 28, Watson Chapel 22

TUESDAY'S GAMES

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Des Arc 35, England 21

West Memphis 35, Little Rock Central 0

TODAY'S GAMES

Mansfield at Hackett

Joe T. Robinson at Springdale

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Mountain Home vs. Sheridan

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Northside

Pulaski Academy at Springdale Har-Ber

Fayetteville at Vianney (Kirkland, Mo.)

El Dorado at Conway, 7:30 p.m.

Bentonville West at Owasso, Okla., 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

No 6A teams hosting games

CLASS 5A

Hamburg at Ashdown

Mena at De Queen

Star City at Forrest City

Beebe at Greenbrier

Jonesboro Westside at Greene County Tech

Pea Ridge at Harrison

Batesville at Little Rock Christian

McGehee at Magnolia

Searcy at Morrilton

Gosnell at Nettleton

Highland at Valley View

CLASS 4A

Sylvan Hills at Arkadelphia

Gentry at Dardanelle

Stuttgart at DeWitt

Cascia Hall, Okla. at Gravette

Brookland at Riverview

CLASS 3A

Cutter Morning Star at Bismarck

Clarksville at Booneville

Johnson County Westside at Cedarville

Benton Harmony Grove at Centerpoint

Cave City at Hoxie

Magnet Cove at Mountain View

Perryville at Paris

At Hendrix College, Conway

Melbourne vs. Charleston

CLASS 2A

Magazine at Bigelow

Hazen at Cross County

Atkins at Hector

Camden Harmony Grove at Junction City

Prescott at Lafayette County

SATURDAY'S GAMES

At North Little Rock High School

Bauxite vs. Conway Christian, 10 a.m.

Warren vs. Southside Batesville, noon

At Bentonville High School

North Little Rock vs. Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 4 p.m.

Bentonville vs. Midwest City, Okla., 7:30 p.m.

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Bryant vs. Benton, 7 p.m.

Sports on 08/23/2018

Print Headline: Zero Week Schedule

