All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
MONDAY'S GAMES
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Little Rock McClellan 55, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0
Nashville 28, Watson Chapel 22
TUESDAY'S GAMES
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Des Arc 35, England 21
West Memphis 35, Little Rock Central 0
TODAY'S GAMES
Mansfield at Hackett
Joe T. Robinson at Springdale
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Mountain Home vs. Sheridan
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Northside
Pulaski Academy at Springdale Har-Ber
Fayetteville at Vianney (Kirkland, Mo.)
El Dorado at Conway, 7:30 p.m.
Bentonville West at Owasso, Okla., 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A
No 6A teams hosting games
CLASS 5A
Hamburg at Ashdown
Mena at De Queen
Star City at Forrest City
Beebe at Greenbrier
Jonesboro Westside at Greene County Tech
Pea Ridge at Harrison
Batesville at Little Rock Christian
McGehee at Magnolia
Searcy at Morrilton
Gosnell at Nettleton
Highland at Valley View
CLASS 4A
Sylvan Hills at Arkadelphia
Gentry at Dardanelle
Stuttgart at DeWitt
Cascia Hall, Okla. at Gravette
Brookland at Riverview
CLASS 3A
Cutter Morning Star at Bismarck
Clarksville at Booneville
Johnson County Westside at Cedarville
Benton Harmony Grove at Centerpoint
Cave City at Hoxie
Magnet Cove at Mountain View
Perryville at Paris
At Hendrix College, Conway
Melbourne vs. Charleston
CLASS 2A
Magazine at Bigelow
Hazen at Cross County
Atkins at Hector
Camden Harmony Grove at Junction City
Prescott at Lafayette County
SATURDAY'S GAMES
At North Little Rock High School
Bauxite vs. Conway Christian, 10 a.m.
Warren vs. Southside Batesville, noon
At Bentonville High School
North Little Rock vs. Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 4 p.m.
Bentonville vs. Midwest City, Okla., 7:30 p.m.
At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Bryant vs. Benton, 7 p.m.
