Floodwaters surge Thursday from the Wailuku River near Hilo, Hawaii, after torrential rains from Hurricane Lane.

HONOLULU -- Hurricane Lane soaked Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday, dumping nearly 20 inches of rain in nearly 24 hours as residents stocked up on supplies and tried to protect their homes ahead of the state's first hurricane since 1992.

The National Weather Service warned that some areas could get up to 30 inches before the system passes. Bands of rain extended 350 miles from the hurricane's center.

The agency says the storm has weakened to a Category 3 but can still cause major damage.

Lane was not projected to make direct hit on the islands, but officials warned that even a lesser blow could do significant harm.

"You do not need a direct strike to have major impacts from a hurricane this strong," said Steve Goldstein, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Washington.

The hurricane with winds from 111 to 129 mph was expected to move close to or over portions of the main islands later Thursday or today, stirring up dangerous surf of 20 feet and a storm surge of up to 4 feet, forecasters said.

Pablo Akira Beimler, who lives on the coast in Honokaa on the Big Island, said the road to Hilo was cut off by landslides.

"Rain has been nonstop for the last half hour or so and winds are just starting to pick up," Beimler said as he posted videos of trees being blown sideways. "Our usually quiet stream is raging right now."

He said staying put is about the only choice he has.

"We essentially have one way in and out of our towns so sheltering in place is the priority," Beimler said in a Twitter message.

Two campers were reported trapped overnight in Waipio Valley, along the Big Island's northern coast. The campers called authorities Wednesday, but emergency crews could not mount a rescue.

"We can't go in because the roads -- there's a river of water down there," said Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe. Landslides had closed some roads.

On Oahu, Elisabeth Brinson was still watching surfers from her balcony on the ninth floor of the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki, where she will ride out the storm.

"I don't think we're in too much trouble as far as flooding where we are now," said the native of the United Kingdom now living in Denver.

Hotel employees left a notice that the rooms will still have water and phone service, and a backup generator will power one elevator per building.

Shelters are open throughout the islands, with 350 people in them on Oahu. Aid agencies also were working to help Hawaii's sizable homeless population, many of whom live near beaches and streams that could flood.

Because there's not enough shelter space statewide, Tom Travis, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, urged people who were not in flood zones to stay home.

On the island of Lanai, it was eerily dead still and gray, said Nick Palumbo II, who owns Lanai Surf School and Safari.

"It's relatively like a regular day," he said by telephone. "I got friends calling me telling me there's surf at the beach, and they're actually going surfing right now."

He won't be joining them and instead was staying home with his four children since there's no school.

Palumbo is prepared for the storm after boarding up one large window and stocking up on snack food. He's also got a freezer full of fish and deer to last them through the storm.

The central Pacific gets fewer hurricanes than other regions, with about only four or five named storms a year. Hawaii rarely gets hit. The last major storm to hit was Iniki in 1992.

Unlike Florida or Texas, where residents can get in their cars and drive hundreds of miles to safety, people in Hawaii are confined to the islands. They have to make sure they have enough supplies to outlast blackouts and other potential emergencies.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency moved several barges packed with food, water, generators and other supplies into the region ahead of Hurricane Hector, which skirted past the islands more than a week ago, FEMA Administrator Brock Long said.

A surfer looks for waves Thursday as employees of a Honolulu hotel fill sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Lane, which lat-er soaked Hawaii’s Big Island with 20 inches of rain. While the weakening hurricane was not expected to make landfall, forecasters warned of major damage and flooding.

