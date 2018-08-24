4 Arkansans accused of kidnapping, robbing, stabbing pair

31-year-old Sara Melvin of Wilburn; 48-year-old Billy Hillhouse of Wilburn; 27-year-old Shannon Wallingsford of Pangburn; and 31-year-old Efren Torres of Heber Springs [Photos by Cleburne County sheriff's office]

Authorities in Arkansas said Friday that four people were arrested this week in a kidnapping case.

Cleburne County deputies were called to McJester Baptist Church, 25 Old River Road in Pangburn, about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, two victims — a male and a female — said they had been bound, beaten and stabbed by several people. The pair were flown by helicopter to a Little Rock hospital.

Investigators arrested four people between Sunday and Wednesday: 31-year-old Sara Melvin of Wilburn; 48-year-old Billy Hillhouse of Wilburn; 27-year-old Shannon Wallingsford of Pangburn; and 31-year-old Efren Torres of Heber Springs.

Authorities said the four were all charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another and two counts of terroristic threatening.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrests, the release states, and evidence "used during the commission of the crime" was found at one of the suspect's houses.