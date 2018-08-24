Options for repurposing school buildings, increasing family choices for schools and addressing stagnant teacher salaries are among the issues Little Rock School District leaders want to talk about at a series of upcoming community meetings.

Superintendent Mike Poore said Thursday that he will unveil district-generated options at a news conference Monday in advance of the five forums, the first of which will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at McClellan High.

The community meetings on possible new uses for district properties come at a time when the Little Rock district is in the midst of constructing the new Southwest High School for as many as 2,200 ninth-through-12th-graders. The new school is to open in August 2020 to students who currently attend McClellan and J.A. Fair high schools, both of which will close as high schools and will join a list of some other district buildings that are candidates for new uses.

Poore announced the news conference and the community forum dates at Thursday night's meeting of the Community Advisory Board, which serves as a liaison between Little Rock residents and Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key, who acts as the school board in the state-controlled district.

District leaders have talked for several months about converting the current McClellan campus into a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school that would in part replace the existing Cloverdale Middle School. But, to date, the district has not suggested any plans for closing one or more elementary schools to accomplish the McClellan kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school, nor has there been any decision on how to repurpose Fair, which is actually one of the district's better structures.

Poore said the district will have to decide not only how to use Fair but what to do with a vacant Cloverdale and any elementary schools that are emptied of pupils who could be reassigned to the existing McClellan site.

Additionally, the district must decide how to use the now vacant office building it owns near Pinnacle View Middle School in the northwest sector of the city where there has been a public demand for a high school. Another issue is how to use the currently vacant Hamilton Learning Academy that is next to Bale Elementary School, which is west of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus.

"I think it will generate a lot of discussion and there will be some anxiety and some passion -- as there can be in Little Rock," Poore said after the meeting about the forthcoming planning effort. "But you know what, it's a good thing because everyone can participate. It's a genuine way to help us think this thing through and weigh some options, as well as give us something else to think about if we need to."

Poore told the advisory board that the goals for what he is calling the "Little Rock School District Community Blueprint Meetings" are to get kids into better academic environments, create more educational choice options for families and find ways to leverage more money for district teachers and other employees. He said the district's beginning teacher salary of about $33,000 is not competitive in central Arkansas or among the state's largest districts at a time when the current staff is aging and it will be necessary to hire and retain younger teachers.

In addition to the first forum at McClellan, the district has set forums for Fair High on Sept. 10, Pinnacle View Middle School on Sept. 17, Bale Elementary on Sept. 20 and Dunbar Middle School on Sept. 24.

Each session will begin at 5:30 p.m. with tours of the particular school site, followed by a 6 p.m. presentation by district staff members and then a period for the audience to provide responses to the ideas and offer alternative ideas.

Poore said he anticipates providing his recommendations on the building uses -- which is also expected to affect school attendance zones throughout the city -- to the Community Advisory Board and to Key, the education commissioner, in late October.

On other matters related to district properties, Poore and Kevin Yarberry, the district's director of plant planning, recapped for the advisory board the list of building improvements that took place throughout the district over the summer at a cost of about $12 million.

Just some of those projects included waterproofing brick and mortar at Dunbar Middle and Central High, air conditioning gymnasiums at McClellan and Fair; improving the athletic fields at Forest Heights STEM Academy, Fair High, and Pinnacle View Middle schools; air conditioning the kitchens at McDermott, Terry, Brady, Watson, Wakefield, Baseline elementaries and Horace Mann Middle School; improving storm-water drainage at Hall High, replacing lights at Carver Magnet Elementary, and installing security walls and doors at Fulbright and Rockefeller elementaries.

Advisory board members were complimentary of the work, paid for with proceeds from a controversial $90 million second-lien bond issue in 2017.

Jeff Wood, chairman of the advisory board, noted that critics of the bond issue had predicted that the projects would not be done and the money would not be spent as was promised.

"The boogeyman is not in charge," Wood quipped.

Metro on 08/24/2018