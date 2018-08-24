A free, 12-session program for family, friends and significant others of adults with mental illness is being scheduled for Tuesdays starting Sept. 4.

The course is designed to help people understand and support loved ones living with mental illness while maintaining their own well-being.

Sessions include information on illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions. The course will be led by trained teachers who know what it is like to have a family member with mental illness.

The Family-to-Family Education Program, organized by the Arkansas chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. in Little Rock. The Arkansas chapter's office is at 1012 Autumn Road, No. 1, Little Rock.

Registration and other information is available by contacting Marquitta Magnini at (870) 550-0369 or Connie Detmers at (870) 879-4514.

