FAYETTEVILLE -- Five University of Arkansas players were selected to the three-team preseason All-SEC squads voted on by the 14 league coaches and released Thursday.

No Razorbacks made the 27-man first team, and senior offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt was the lone Arkansas representative on the second team.

Offensive tackle Brian Wallace, linebacker De'Jon Harris, safety Santos Ramirez and kick returner De'Vion Warren were voted to the third team.

Wallace, Ramirez and Warren were all listed as having tied for the final spots at their positions, including a five-man tie for Ramirez. Warren, the SEC leader with a kickoff return average last season, was tied with Kentucky's Lynn Bowden for return specialist behind South Carolina's Deebo Samuel, who was injured most of last season, and Georgia's Mecole Hardman.

Froholdt, who moved from left guard to center during training camp, joined the quartet of Georgia's Andrew Thomas, LSU's Garrett Brumfield and Alabama's Lester Cotton in being listed as an offensive lineman. All-SEC voting was conducted during the last week, an SEC spokesman said, but nominations were submitted earlier this summer.

Alabama's Ross Pierschbacher was voted to the first team at center and Georgia's Lamont Gaillard was on the second team.

The top snubs for the Razorbacks appeared to be senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw, junior defensive lineman McTelvin "Sosa" Agim and junior cornerback Ryan Pulley.

Georgia led the league with 12 players on the teams, followed by Alabama with 10 and Auburn with 9.

Hamstrings

The Razorbacks have had numerous players slowed or held out for various periods of time by hamstring issues since late in the first week of camp.

Most of them have been receivers, but the hamstring woes are not limited to the unit that does the most straight-ahead running on the team. Wide outs Deon Stewart, Mike Woods, Gary Cross and Chase Harrell, as well as running back Chase Hayden, defensive end Randy Ramsey and linebacker Andrew Parker have all been mentioned by Coach Chad Morris among the known players with hamstring tightness.

"It's a lot more running than we did last year," receiver Jordan Jones said when asked about the run on hamstring tightness. "We're going quicker, trying to go faster."

None of the hamstring injuries have appeared to lead to a loss of game time thus far with the opener against Eastern Illinois looming Sept. 1.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said the nagging injuries to receivers, including a minor groin issue for La'Michael Pettway a couple of weeks back are concerning.

"It's just what it is right now," Craddock said Wednesday. "It's football and you have injuries and the next guy has got to be ready to go. The thing I like about it is it's allowed other guys the opportunity to show 'I need to get on the bus, too.' Some of those guys have made the most of the opportunities with those guys out."

Hail to 'Chief'

Coach Chad Morris said Wednesday at the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club that hiring defensive coordinator John "Chief" Chavis has been a huge plus.

"Just his culture and his experience has brought a lot to our team," Morris said. "He is a very pressure-packed defensive coordinator. You're going to see very different from what you've seen in the past. Our guys are loving it. They're responding to his style of coaching.

"Going against him every day from an offensive standpoint is absolutely miserable, because he brings pressure from all over. You have to look around at water breaks, because you feel like pressure is coming."

Defensive numbers

Defensive coordinator John Chavis discussed in general terms how many players he hoped to be able to rotate at most of the spots on the unit on Wednesday.

"I feel better in terms of numbers and depth that we have, and certainly if we can keep our guys healthy up front then we're going to be able to play five defensive tackles, we're going to be able to play at least six defensive ends," Chavis said. "That's a good starting place."

Chavis did not mention a number at his position group, the linebackers, but entrenched starters Dre Greenlaw and De'Jon Harris have been complemented by a group including Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry, Dee Walker and Bumper Pool in recent days and the depth might go beyond that.

Chavis said the coaches feel real good about four corners, ostensibly starters Ryan Pulley and Chevin Calloway along with Britto Tutt and either Jarques McClellion, Montaric Brown or Nate Dalton.

"We've got some other guys that are coming and I'm not going to separate them for you," Chavis said. "But there's no doubt we've got four corners that we feel comfortable playing in the game."

Welcome back

Chad Morris said as important as Saturday's scrimmage was, having more than 300 former Arkansas players and their families in attendance was bigger.

"It was more important for our players and their families to be welcomed back to a place where they've sweated, they're cried, they've laughed," Morris said. "They've had ups, they've had downs.

"But they've all worn that logo on that side of the helmet. It was important for me to bring those players and their families back so that they could share their passion and their excitement."

Mock game up

The Razorbacks will have a vigorous practice today, then engage in a mock game walk-through Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, including a "Hog Walk" through Lot 44 and a visit to the new game-day locker room.

"We want Saturday to be the first time they see it, not next Saturday," Coach Chad Morris said on the debut of his radio show, On the Air With Chad Morris, on Wednesday.

Morris said the mock game will feature a list of scenarios, like penalties for a fight, excessive celebration and uniform malfunctions.

"It's a great teaching moment," Morris said.

The Razorbacks will work out for about an hour Sunday night, similar to their in-season plan, to open up game week for the season opener against Eastern Illinois.

Sports on 08/24/2018