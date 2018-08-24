Sections
Arkansas agency appeals ruling on attorney general's work records by The Associated Press | Today at 1:48 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks at a news conference at her office Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas agency is appealing a judge's ruling that required it to release eight additional pages of personnel records from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's work there as an attorney.

The Department of Human Services filed notice Friday that it was appealing a judge's order to release the additional documents regarding Rutledge, who worked there in 2006 and 2007. The department Thursday released the documents.

Rutledge resigned from DHS in 2007, but her personnel file was amended days later to bar her from being rehired and to indicate she was terminated for gross misconduct. A state Democratic Party staffer filed a lawsuit seeking the records.

Leslie Rutledge personnel file pages

