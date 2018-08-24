Arkansas judge declares mistrial in case of man accused of raping girl

A jury of eight men and four women was unable to reach a unanimous verdict Thursday in the trial of a man accused of raping a younger female relative.

Circuit Judge Carlton Jones declared a mistrial after about four hours of deliberation in the trial of Costello Byrd, 23, upon notification from the jury they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Byrd steadfastly maintained his innocence Thursday afternoon as he testified before the jury of eight men and four women. Byrd was accused in 2014 of engaging in sexual misconduct with a girl when she was 3 to 7 years old.

"I never in my life have or ever would touch [the girl]," Byrd testified under questioning from Hot Springs lawyer Brent Miller. "I swear."

The girl, who is now 14, testified Tuesday that she often slept in one of the bunk beds in Byrd's bedroom at Byrd's family's home in Texarkana. Byrd and three other members of Byrd's family testified that the bunk beds to which the girl referred had been removed from the room and disassembled at the time the girl claimed she had been assaulted.

Miller said he and his co-counsel, Joe Churchwell of Hot Springs, appreciate the jury's time and consideration of the case.

"I was appointed in March by the Public Defender Commission and my law partner, Mr. Churchwell, worked pro-bono because we believe this is a huge injustice," Miller said. "If they intend to retry Mr. Byrd I will ask to be appointed again because he's an innocent man."

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett said she intends to continue fighting for the girl.

"It is very hard for these child victims to get on the stand and tell their story," Barrett said. "It was very hard for her to endure the abuse she took while testifying. To be asked if she enjoyed being raped was a low blow. It's a shame that so many times these child victims have to suffer through a trial more than once. I believe in her and I believe she has the strength to do it again."

Byrd and others testified that in 2007, when Byrd's sister moved in the house, the room was painted pink and a twin bed moved into the room. Byrd said he painted the blue metal bunk bed frame black and put the lower, full-sized, part of the bed in his new room, which also shared space with a dryer and connected to a family room with a television.

Under cross examination Barrett, Byrd denied his statements to law enforcement in 2014 were in conflict with his testimony at trial Thursday.

The girl testified that she decided to tell her mother in 2014 because she was tired of keeping her pain to herself.

The jury heard Wednesday from Nurse Practitioner Odia Russett about her findings after a sexual assault examination of the girl at the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center in September 2014. Russett said an anomaly in the girl's genitalia, a linear area of discoloration, may or may not have been caused by trauma.

On Thursday, retired Texarkana gynecologist Jack McCubbin agreed, while testifying as a defense witness.

"We cannot know for sure. There are two people in this room who know for sure," McCubbin said. "The rest of us do not."