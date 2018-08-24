Sections
Arkansas’ only burn unit has stopped accepting adult patients, hospital spokeswoman says by Maggie McNeary | Today at 2:19 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Workers put up a sign on the side of a building at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. - Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

Adult patients with severe burns will have to be taken to out-of-state hospitals until Arkansas' only burn unit can hire an adult anesthesiologist, a spokeswoman said.

Since July 30, Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock has only been accepting burn patients who are 21 years old and under, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

She stressed that the change is temporary. “We’re moving as swiftly as we can to recruit the coverage, but I don’t have an estimated timeline,” she said.

Arkansas Children’s has the state’s only burn unit, DeMillo said, but the medical center’s status as a pediatric hospital means it is not currently equipped to treat adult burns.

The Arkansas Trauma System will reroute patients to hospitals in Tennessee and Missouri, according to the spokeswoman.

“It’s important to note this is about patient safety,” she added, saying that patients will get the “safest care available” due to the change.

