A judge on Friday set bail at $300,000 for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting three children at a Northwest Arkansas daycare.

Clemons, 24, faces a second-degree sexual assault charge involving a 5-year-old boy.

Clemons was free on $75,000 bond when he was arrested Thursday at his home. He had already been arrested twice after two other students reported he had sexually assaulted Mary's Little Lamb Preschool.

Tyler Williams, Benton County deputy prosecutor, said Clemons faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on all three counts and told the judge Clemons is a danger to children in the area.

Police are reviewing video footage from the daycare, and Clemons could face additional charges.

Williams told the judge the sexual assaults concerning the first two children are on video and parents of the third victim came forward with their concerns.

Kent McLemore, Clemons' attorney, questioned whether probable cause existed for his client's latest arrest. The defense attorney said the boy told conflicting stories to his mother and father. McLemore asked the judge to consider setting his client's bond at $100,000 and to have him wear a electronic ankle monitor.

Clemons has been ordered not to have any contact with the three children. His next court appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 12.

He has already pleaded not guilty to the first charge: the sexual assault of a 7-year-old boy. Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges in the other two children's cases.