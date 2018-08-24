Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson to speak at Aretha Franklin's funeral

Sections
story.lead_photo.caption In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during an interview about a novel he wrote with James Patterson, "The President is Missing," in New York.

NEW YORK — Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers at Aretha Franklin's funeral next week.

Franklin's rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations. Robinson and Franklin grew up together in Detroit.

Franklin died last Thursday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Her funeral will be held in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple next Friday.

The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. will deliver the eulogy. He is pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta.

