Chad Morris TV show premieres Sunday on 3 Arkansas affiliates by Matt Jones | Today at 10:42 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Chad Morris laughs as he is introduced before speaking to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at Embassy Suites Hotel in Little Rock. - Photo by John Sykes Jr.

FAYETTEVILLE — Chad Morris' TV coach's show premieres Sunday night.

Razorback Football with Chad Morris will be aired each Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on KXNW in Northwest Arkansas, and at 10:30 p.m. on KFSM in Northwest Arkansas and KATV in Little Rock. The show also will be available on Fox Sports Southwest on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and Cox Sports Television on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The one-hour episodes will be hosted by Arkansas' radio play-by-play announcer, Chuck Barrett, and will air the day after the Razorbacks' first 11 games of the season. No episode is planned following the regular-season finale at Missouri.

