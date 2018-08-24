— Chad Morris' TV coach's show premieres Sunday night.

Razorback Football with Chad Morris will be aired each Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on KXNW in Northwest Arkansas, and at 10:30 p.m. on KFSM in Northwest Arkansas and KATV in Little Rock. The show also will be available on Fox Sports Southwest on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and Cox Sports Television on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The one-hour episodes will be hosted by Arkansas' radio play-by-play announcer, Chuck Barrett, and will air the day after the Razorbacks' first 11 games of the season. No episode is planned following the regular-season finale at Missouri.