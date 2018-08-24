Sections
Police: Arkansas boy, 14, dies after his father accidentally shoots him by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday, two days after his father accidentally shot him in the head, authorities said.

The Chicot County sheriff's office responded to a home in the 1300 block of Sixteen Section Road in Lake Village at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after a man called 911 to report that he'd accidentally shot his son, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

When they arrived, deputies found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound in the head, the post said.

He was taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. He died at 12:15 a.m. Thursday from his injury, Sheriff Ronald Nichols said.

The boy's father was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning, according to the post. An investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 08/24/2018

Print Headline: Chicot County boy dies from gunshot

