Cohen's 'flipping' vexes Trump

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he was not surprised that his onetime lawyer and fixer cooperated with prosecutors in exchange for a lesser punishment -- "It's called 'flipping,' and it almost ought to be illegal," he said.

Trump said the years in prison facing his longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, were too daunting, and "in all fairness to him, most people are going to do that."

Cohen pleaded guilty this week to bank fraud and campaign finance violations alleging he, Trump and the National Enquirer were involved in buying the silence of a porn actress and a Playboy model who alleged affairs with Trump.

"I know all about flipping. For 30, 40 years I have been watching flippers," Trump said Wednesday during an interview with Fox & Friends that aired Thursday.

Then Trump referred to Cohen's case. "But if you can say something bad about Donald Trump and you will go down to two years or three years, which is the deal he made, in all fairness to him, most people are going to do that. And I have seen it many times. I have had many friends involved in this stuff."

Trump added that the campaign finance crimes Cohen pleaded guilty to are "tiny ones," or "not even crimes."

It was the latest swipe at the U.S. justice system, which the president has previously disparaged and scolded for being unfair, most notably in continuing the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether Moscow was coordinating with any Trump campaign aides.

In the pre-dawn hours Thursday, the president tweeted, "NO COLLUSION -- RIGGED WITCH HUNT!"

Flipping, or striking a plea bargain with prosecutors, is one of the most commonly used tactics in the federal justice system.

Matt Axelrod, a former federal prosecutor who is currently practicing as a white collar defense attorney at Linklaters Law Firm, called it a "fundamental building block" of federal prosecutions.

"Prosecutors use cooperators to work their way up the organizational hierarchy," Axelrod said. "Without cooperators, prosecutors are often left with a case against just the worker bees, not the bosses."

Or, as Trump said, "They flip on whoever the next highest one is, or as high as you can go."

Neal Katyal, Supreme Court lawyer and former acting solicitor general, in a tweet compared Trump's comments to "what one expects from a mobster, not the President of the United States." He later said it was outrageous that Trump had "decided to condemn the entire practice of flipping nationwide, which is essential to law enforcement operations."

"If President Trump's views were the law, literally thousands of criminals would be on the street today," he said.

The president said he often puts quotation marks around the word "justice" when he is talking about the department because, in his view, the department is not pursuing the real crimes.

Trump also said some of the charges brought against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort were for common practices among Washington lobbyists and consultants.

Trump voiced "great respect" for Manafort, whom a federal jury convicted on eight counts this week, and voiced sympathy for "what he's gone through."

Manafort was convicted Tuesday of two counts of bank fraud, five counts of tax fraud and one charge of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

"I would say what he did, some of the charges they threw against him, every consultant, every lobbyist in Washington probably does," Trump said.

The jury in Alexandria, Va., that convicted Manafort deadlocked on 10 other charges.

During the Fox interview, host Ainsley Earhardt asked Trump whether he would pardon Manafort. He did not directly answer, instead expressing respect for his long career in politics.

"I respect Paul Manafort so much," Trump said. "You know, he worked for Ronald Reagan for years; he worked for Bob Dole; he worked -- I guess his firm worked for [Sen. John] McCain. He worked for many, many people, many, many years."

Trump also suggested that prosecutors had not been as aggressive in pursuing Democrats, including his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, who was not charged after an FBI investigation of her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

Trump praised his former campaign chairman in a series of tweets Wednesday, saying he was a "brave man" who "refused to 'break'" during his prosecution.

Trump was also asked about the prospect of impeachment during the interview after Earhardt noted that Democrats are vying to take control of the House in the November elections.

"You know, I guess it says something like 'high crimes' and all. ... I don't know how you can impeach somebody who's done a great job," Trump said.

"I'll tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash," he said. "I think everybody would be very poor because without this thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe."

He went on to tout the performance of the U.S. economy under his stewardship and suggest it would have fared far worse if Clinton had been elected in 2016.

Under the U.S. Constitution, presidents may be removed for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

Talk of possible impeachment has accelerated this week after Cohen's guilty plea and Manafort's conviction.

PUBLISHER GRANTED IMMUNITY

Separately, several media outlets reported Thursday that federal prosecutors had granted immunity to National Enquirer Publisher David Pecker.

The tabloid kept a safe containing documents on hush money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Trump leading up to the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the arrangement.

Several people familiar with the National Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc., who spoke on condition of anonymity because they signed non-disclosure agreements, said the safe was a great source of power for Pecker, the company's CEO.

The Trump records were stored alongside similar documents pertaining to other celebrities' catch-and-kill deals, in which exclusive rights to people's stories were bought with no intention of publishing to keep them out of the news. By keeping celebrities' embarrassing secrets, the company was able to ingratiate itself with them and ask for favors in return.

But after The Wall Street Journal initially published the first details of Playboy model Karen McDougal's catch-and-kill deal shortly before the 2016 election, those assets became a liability. Fearful that the documents might be used against American Media, Pecker and the company's chief content officer, Dylan Howard, removed them from the safe in the weeks before Trump's inauguration, according to one person directly familiar with the events.

It was unclear whether the documents were destroyed or simply moved to a location known to fewer people.

American Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pecker's immunity deal was first reported Thursday by Vanity Fair and The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources. Vanity Fair reported that Howard also was granted immunity.

Court papers in the Cohen case say Pecker "offered to help deal with negative stories about [Trump's] relationships with women by, among other things, assisting the campaign in identifying such stories so they could be purchased and their publication avoided."

The Journal reported Pecker shared with prosecutors details about payments that Cohen says Trump directed in the weeks and months before the election to buy the silence of McDougal and another woman alleging an affair, porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels was paid $130,000, and McDougal was paid $150,000.

While Trump denies the affairs, his account of his knowledge of the payments has shifted. In April, Trump denied he knew anything about the Daniels payment. In the Fox & Friends interview, he said he knew about payments "later on."

In July, Cohen released an audio tape in which he and Trump discussed plans to buy McDougal's story from the Enquirer. Such a purchase was necessary, they suggested, to prevent Trump from having to permanently rely on a tight relationship with the tabloid.

"You never know where that company -- you never know what he's gonna be ...," Cohen says.

"David gets hit by a truck," Trump says.

"Correct," Cohen replies. "So, I'm all over that."

While Pecker is cooperating with federal prosecutors now, American Media previously declined to participate in congressional inquiries.

Last March, in response to a letter from a group of House Democrats about the Daniels and McDougal payments, American Media general counsel Cameron Stracher declined to provide any documents, writing that the company was "exempt" from U.S. campaign finance laws because it is a news publisher and it was "confident" it had complied with all tax laws. He also rebuffed any suggestion that American Media had leverage over the president because of its catch-and-kill practices.

"[American Media Inc.] states unequivocally that any suggestion that it would seek to 'extort' the President of the United States through the exercise of its editorial discretion is outrageous, offensive, and wholly without merit," Stracher wrote in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

Former Enquirer employees said that negative stories about Trump were dead on arrival dating back more than a decade when he starred on NBC's reality show The Apprentice.

In 2010, at Cohen's urging, the National Enquirer began promoting a potential Trump presidential candidacy, referring readers to a pro-Trump website Cohen helped create. With Cohen's involvement, the publication began questioning President Barack Obama's birthplace and American citizenship in print, an effort that Trump promoted for several years, former staff members said.

The Enquirer endorsed Trump for president in 2016, the first time it had ever officially backed a candidate. In the news pages, Trump's coverage was so favorable that the New Yorker magazine said the Enquirer embraced him "with sycophantic fervor."

Information for this article was contributed by Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times; by Jill Colvin, Zeke Miller, Eric Tucker, Jonathan Lemire, Chad Day, Ken Thomas, Catherine Lucey, Jeff Horwitz and Jake Pearson of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Jan. 31, 2014 photo, David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media, addresses those attending the Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York. The Aug. 21, 2018 plea deal reached by Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen has laid bare a relationship between the president and Pecker, whose company publishes the National Enquirer.

A Section on 08/24/2018