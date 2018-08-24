FAYETTEVILLE -- Deputies arrested a Fayetteville couple after the girlfriend reportedly posed as a deputy and got her boyfriend out of the Washington County jail in July, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Maxine Feldstein, 30, was arrested Aug. 17 and faces charges of forgery, aiding an escape and criminal impersonation. Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Nicholas Lowe, was arrested and faces escape charges, the affidavit says.

Both had been arrested July 14 and taken to the jail. Feldstein was arrested over counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was bailed out the next day. Lowe had a hold from the Ventura County sheriff's office in California over a false-impersonation count.

Feldstein called the jail July 27 and identified herself as "Deputy Kershaw with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office," the affidavit says. She told the deputy on duty that she sent a fax to release the hold on Lowe.

The deputy said he hadn't received the fax and gave his email address, to which Feldstein sent an "authentic looking form" releasing Ventura County's hold, the affidavit says.

A deputy from Ventura County called two days later saying he was on the way to pick up Lowe.

