A man angry about school transportation threatened to drop a bomb on a school administrator Thursday, according to a police report.

Little Rock police officers arrested Darren Groboski on Asher Avenue Thursday after he reportedly called a Henderson Middle School administrator and threatened to "whoop" the man and then later threatened to drop a bomb on him.

Officers said a child witness also heard the threats.

Officers charged Groboski with felony terroristic threatening and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained with no bail set as of Thursday evening.

When her boyfriend asked her to stop smashing things in their home Wednesday, a North Little Rock woman stabbed him in the head with a kitchen knife, the man told police.

Officers responded to a disturbance report on West 35th Street Wednesday where they arrested Shavone Williams, 38, according to a police report.

Williams' boyfriend told officers she was "tearing up the house, throwing things at him," and when he tried to stop her, she stabbed him in the head.

Officers said the boyfriend had a 1-inch cut on the left side of his head and that they found a bent kitchen knife in the living room.

Williams was in the Pulaski County jail facing a charge of felony second-degree battery Thursday evening. She is being held in lieu of $7,500 bond.

