Judge rules demotion too harsh a punishment for Little Rock Fire Department captain who used racial slur

A judge ruled Wednesday that a demotion was too strong a punishment for a former Little Rock Fire Department captain who used a racial slur.

Richard Hudson will be reinstated to that rank after fulfilling his suspension, undergoing diversity training and apologizing to both his department and the man he racially harassed, according to law clerk Kristin Titley, who works for Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan Welch.

Hudson was demoted to apparatus engineer in May 2017 after an investigation into an incident in which he spoke a racial slur, Titley said. He had appealed his punishment, which had been previously upheld by the city's Civil Service Commission in December 2017.

According to a transcript from the commission's hearing, Hudson used the slur while telling a story to a group of black and white fire department employees, including firefighter Jonathan Wilkins, who later filed a racial harassment complaint.

While Hudson was a firefighter at another agency, he responded to a call in which a woman had set a trailer on fire with her partner inside and had spray-painted “cheating n-----” on its side, a statement from Hudson's attorney shows.

Wilkins complained that not only did Hudson use the slur in his story, he also told it using an accent that was “a derogatory way of referring to the way an African-American person might talk,” Mike Moore, a lawyer for the Fire Department, said during the commission hearing.

Moore added that Hudson used a similar accent while telling a separate story and that Hudson logged into Wilkins’ email account and sent himself an email that said the firefighter wanted a transfer.

Hudson’s lawyer said in court documents that the email was supposed to be a “teaching moment” for the firefighter to log out of his personal email account on the shared computer.

Welch ruled that Hudson’s punishment was too severe on the grounds that a battalion chief at the Little Rock agency had posted vulgar terms referring to women’s genitalia on social media and only received a suspension, not a demotion.

Hudson has already completed diversity training with the fire department, Titley said. In addition, he is required to fulfill a 30-day or three-shift suspension, appear before the black firefighters association, write an apology letter to his department and give Wilkins a personal apology in order to regain his rank, according to the law clerk.