An Arkansas man accused of breaking into a home this week told deputies that he did it because "they have a more comfortable couch," authorities said.

Brandon Michael Klorik, 27, of Hot Springs was arrested at his home around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a felony count of breaking or entering. He remained in custody Friday on $2,500 bond, records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Deputy Bennie Strickland responded to a possible burglary at a residence in the 5500 block of Mill Creek Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Strickland spoke with the 20-year-old homeowner, who said her mother called and said her pig was running loose. The woman and her husband returned to their residence, court documents show, and found the alarm system was going off.

While her husband went to help her mother get the pig, the woman went inside, the deputy wrote. When she opened the front door, which was reportedly unlocked, she saw a white man wearing a black shirt and red hat sitting on her couch, according to the affidavit.

She told authorities she saw the man attempt to leave the residence through a side door, but he saw her mother standing near the door with a stick.

The man was able to shut the door, exit the residence through a bedroom window and flee into the woods, the affidavit states.

Strickland said he received a call around 8 p.m. that the mother was following a man walking on Mill Creek Road who matched the description of the suspect.

Strickland found Klorik sitting in the front yard of his home and noted he matched the description he had been given earlier. The deputy said he told Klorik "you can't be going into people's homes without permission," and Klorik responded: "They have a more comfortable couch."

Nothing was noted missing from the victims' residence.