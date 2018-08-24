RIO DE JANEIRO — New aerial images give a rare glimpse of an isolated tribe in Brazil’s Amazon, showing 16 people walking through jungle as well as a deforested area with a crop.

In a clip released Tuesday night, one of the tribesmen appears to be carrying a bow and arrow.

Brazil’s agency for indigenous affairs, Funai, said it captured the drone shots during an expedition last year to monitor isolated communities, but only released them now to protect its study.

Researchers monitored the tribe in Vale do Javari, an indigenous territory in the southwestern part of the state of Amazonas. There are 11 confirmed isolated groups in the area, more than anywhere else in Brazil. The agency has been studying the community in the images for years, but this was the first time it was able to catch it on camera.

“These images have the power to make society and the government reflect on the importance of protecting these groups,” said Wallace Bastos, Funai’s president.

Bruno Pereira, who coordinates Funai’s study, said these documentations also help researchers. The agency has not yet been able to identify the name of the tribe, though it has guesses about its ethnicity and what language it speaks.

“The more we know about isolated communities’ way of living, the more equipped we are to protect them,” he said.

Overall, the agency has registered 107 isolated tribes in Latin America’s largest nation. While Funai takes photos and videos sometimes, it has not been making contact with them for over 30 years.

Pereira said the communities are aware of nearby cities and farms, but they often choose to isolate themselves because of traumatic experiences with the outside world.