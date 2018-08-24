• Mark David Chapman, 63, serving a 20-years-to-life sentence for killing Beatle John Lennon in 1980, has been denied parole for a 10th time, with the New York parole board saying Chapman's release "would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society."

• Steve Keller, a snake specialist in Menasha, Wis., called it a "rescue" when he removed a 4-foot ball python curled up to the engine of an SUV whose driver spotted the snake when she pulled over and lifted the hood because her engine was acting "strangely."

• Evelyn Sanchez, 33, was traveling from Los Angeles to New York via bus when she was arrested on drug-trafficking charges at a Kansas City, Mo., bus station after authorities found 5 pounds of fentanyl in her luggage, federal prosecutors said.

• David Hurt, a police officer in Columbia, S.C., was suspended without pay for five days but won't face criminal charges after his dog, left in a police vehicle for more than six hours, died from the heat while he took active-shooter training.

• Peter Dutton, a popcorn company co-owner in Austin, Texas, has been getting tweets from people who support or oppose a politician with the same name who is seeking to become Australia's next prime minister, and says people should check his profile because he's a 30-year-old black man and the Australian Dutton is 47 and white.

• Uriel Olivas, a seaman assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush in Norfolk, Va., is accused of attempting to have his wife killed by paying an undercover officer $500 and promising to pay $9,500 more from her life insurance policy, a Navy prosecutor said.

• Teresa Elberson, the library director in Lafayette, La., said she's proceeding with plans to host "Drag Queen Story Time," an event where Delta Lambda Phi fraternity brothers will dress as drag queens and read to young children.

• Ronald Middleton, 35, faces drug-trafficking charges after police in Raleigh, N.C., say a review of utility bills for his laundromat found that the operation used little water and there was a steady stream of people entering the business without carrying any laundry.

• Jeanne Fisher, general manager of a condominium complex in Annapolis, Md., said the condo association is spending about $2,500 on DNA kits and testing residents' pets to track down and find people who don't clean up after their furry friends.

