SHERIDAN 34,

MOUNTAIN HOME 7

Two teams with recent lackluster results each found signs of hope to start their 2018 seasons.

The Sheridan Yellowjackets returned from a 0-10 record in 2017 with a 34-7 victory over the Mountain Home Bombers, 1-9 last season, at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

"We love to win, and I'm proud of our kids," Sheridan Coach Lance Parker said. "They had a rough year last year, and it's great for them to have some success."

Displays of offensive potential came early.

Sheridan's first drive lasted four plays -- the final a 64-yard touchdown run by junior running back Alden Lewis.

Lewis led all rushers with 139 yards on 11 carries.

"Alden is a really good back for us," Parker said. "When he sees a crease, he does a good job of cutting it back, and he did a good job tonight."

Mountain Home was held to three plays and a punt on its first possession of the game, but on its second drive, its offensive line took control.

Running behind senior Austin Ingle, juniors Preston Ferris, Seth Alexander, and Harper Thornton, and sophomore Gunner Walters, Mountain Home followed the lead of senior back Junior Williams on an 18-play, 9-minute 36-second, 65-yard touchdown drive completed by Williams' 1-yard run that tied the score at 7-7 with 10:55 left in the second quarter.

"If we're going to have success at Mountain Home, it's got to be done that way," Mountain Home Coach Bryan Mattox said.

Mountain Home's march was highlighted by a 15-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Dawson Tabor to senior Kaden Williams on fourth and 6 from the Sheridan 27.

Williams rushed for 128 yards on 28 carries.

The next two Mountain Home drives were stopped on downs and Sheridan took over at its 33 with 3:07 left in the second quarter. It scored six plays later on a 28-yard pass from junior quarterback Stephon Thomas to sophomore Peyton Edwards to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Twelve seconds into the second half, Sheridan's lead was 20-7 after senior Ian Walthall scored on a 72-yard kickoff return.

"After that return, it seemed like we didn't recover," Mattox said. "We've noticed in fall camp that after a little adversity, sometimes we shut down. That's just something we have to learn, how to battle back when things aren't going our way. That's part of the process."

A 4-yard touchdown run by senior running back Montana Korte gave Sheridan a 27-7 lead with 7:01 left in the third quarter. Korte's second touchdown run from 4 yards out completed the scoring on Sheridan's next possession.

Despite the loss, Mattox said he was encouraged by his players' effort.

"We're making progress," he said. "That's all we're trying to do. We're trying to build a foundation for the future."

