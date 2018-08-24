Sections
VIDEO: Police ask for community help with Little Rock neighborhood's 3 unsolved homicides by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 11:13 a.m. 1comment

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking community help to solve three homicides in the same neighborhood.

In a video posted Thursday to YouTube, Lt. Crystal Haskins said the slayings happened in close proximity to each other and involved individuals who lived in the area.

The first homicide occurred at 8 a.m. May 8, 2017, in the 8500 block of South Arch Street. Officers found 52-year-old Tamela Jones outside the home with a gunshot wound.

Residents had heard gunfire in the area the previous night, but no one was seen, Haskins said.

About a year later, another fatal shooting was reported in the area. On April 12, 2018, Eric Woods was found suffering from a gunshot outside a residence on Gaines Street, according to the video. The 55-year-old died about 1:45 a.m. despite life-saving attempts from first responders.

Before the shooting, he had approached an unknown vehicle, and shots were fired from that vehicle, Haskins said.

And June 8, police responded just before 9 p.m. to a shooting outside Buddo's Emporium & Market on 2718 S. Arch St. Police said they found Lawrence Butler, 62, dead inside the grocery store from a gunshot wound.

“We are seeking the assistance of the community to solve these unsolved homicides, bring comfort to the families and restore peace to the community," Haskins said in the video.

Department spokesman Steve Moore said he does not think the homicides are connected.

Comments

  • DoubleBlind
    August 24, 2018 at 11:32 a.m.

    “No one was seen.” This is, IMO, the biggest issue - even bigger than the proliferation of guns - which won’t be stopped at this point. People in a community know or have a very good idea who is committing these crimes yet don’t share the information with police. If they really want safe neighborhoods, they should be tripping over themselves to get to police to report offenders rather than police having to beg them for the info. Shameful.

