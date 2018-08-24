A 24-year-old Little Rock man who killed a teenager -- supposedly because the victim had robbed him earlier that day -- has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the slaying.

Under the conditions of the plea agreement negotiated by his lawyer, Bill James, Calvin Christerfer Stephens pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon in exchange for the 40-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims.

Jalen Faulkner, 18, was shot to death Nov. 30, 2016, in the Woodrow Super Store on South Woodrow Street. A witness in the store, Miguel Cazares, told police that Faulkner came into the store with two other young men and had been shopping.

Cazares said he saw the three whispering and looking outside when he saw someone stick a gun inside the store and start shooting. The front door of the store had been propped open, and Cazares said he could just see a hand holding the gun.

Surveillance video collected by police shows Faulkner and the others going into the shop, and it also recorded a black Mercedes pulling into the store parking lot.

A bearded man is seen getting out of the car shouting, "Anybody see where those n*s went?" The bearded man then pulls a gun from his right front coat pocket and starts shooting at Faulkner and his friends. When Faulkner falls down, the gunman goes back to the Mercedes and says, "Bitch-ass na. Rob someone else, n***a," before getting into the car and driving away.

The recording also shows one of the men with Faulkner pulling a gun and trying to fire but his gun jammed. That man then ran outside and managed to fire several shots at the Mercedes as the car headed west on West 13th Street.

A neighbor, Corey Thomas, told police that he'd seen the bearded man with the Mercedes earlier in the day parked down the block from the store near West 13th and Woodrow streets. He said he saw two men walking up to car and then heard two shots. He looked up to see the men running and the car driving off. The car drove up by him and the bearded man driving it told him that he had just been robbed.

Later, at the Woodrow Street store, Thomas said he saw two of the young men involved in the earlier altercation inside the store. Thomas said he also saw the Mercedes pull up and park and the bearded man get out, pull a gun and start shooting.

Stephens' name came to police through a tip, and police were able to get an arrest warrant for him about three weeks later. Stephens surrendered about a week before Christmas 2016.

Court records show Stephens later told authorities that he had been robbed while trying to sell some marijuana. He said he'd been contacted by someone seeking to buy a gram of marijuana but instead of purchasing it, put a gun to his head and stole $1,300 and $700 worth of marijuana.

Stephens said he'd opened fire on Faulkner and the two other men, whom police had not identified, when he just happened to run across them at the Woodrow Street store where he had stopped to buy some cigarettes and Gatorade.

Faulkner does not appear to have a criminal record. Court records show Stephens has a 2014 felony theft conviction from Saline County with another man, 23-year-old Brandon Rashad Tucker of Maumelle, in the September 2013 robbery of a Starbucks patron whose MacBook laptop computer was yanked out of her arms by one of three men.

Photo by (AP Photo/Twienth Century Fox, Eric Lee)

The family road-trip tale <em>Little Miss Sunshine</em> has won the hearts of many critics. It has raked in the awards as well: It was named best picture at the Spirit Awards and garnered the top honors from the Producers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild.

Metro on 08/24/2018