Authorities have arrested a man accused of stealing an Apple computer last month from a south Little Rock pawn shop, according to a jail report.

Officers said 20-year-old Ronnelle Collins walked into Braswell & Son Pawnbrokers, 8302 Baseline Road, at 2:40 p.m. July 6 and tried to run out of the store with an iMac he grabbed off the counter.

A physical fight with a 45-year-old employee ensued, and Collins threatened to shoot him before fleeing south on Victoria Drive in a Dodge Challenger, the report states.

A witness recognized the robber as someone who had been inside the pawn shop earlier that day and looked at the computer, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Police wrote in the jail report that Collins had pawned the computer and wanted it back because there was "stuff in it no one needed to see."

He was booked at 1 p.m. Thursday into the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, records show. He remained at the jail Friday afternoon, and no bail had been set.