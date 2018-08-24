Manafort 10-count mistrial tied to 1 juror

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, would have been convicted of all 18 charges of financial fraud if it weren't for one holdout juror, who forced a mistrial on 10 counts, a jury member said.

Juror Paula Duncan, who described herself as a strong supporter of Trump, said on Fox News that even though she believed that prosecutors had targeted Manafort in hopes of gaining information against Trump, the evidence against Manafort "was overwhelming."

"I did not want Paul Manafort to be guilty," Duncan said, "but he was."

Manafort, 69, was convicted Tuesday of five charges of tax fraud, two charges of bank fraud and one count of failure to disclose a foreign bank account.

Duncan said 10 members of the jury were solidly convinced of his guilt on the other 10 counts as well. An 11th juror wavered at points but was ultimately won over after the other jurors pointed out what Duncan called an extensive paper trail.

"But the one holdout would not," she said in an interview Wednesday on Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream. "We laid it out in front of her again and again, and she still said she had a reasonable doubt."

Duncan described the four days of deliberations as heated, adding: "Crazily enough, there were even tears."

Court documents unsealed late Wednesday revealed more about tensions on the jury. As the prosecution prepared to wrap up its case, one of the jurors reported another juror to Judge T.S. Ellis III of U.S. District Court for commenting on the case while the trial was still underway. The juror supposedly noted aloud that the defense was barely cross-examining some witnesses.

In the end, the judge rejected an oral motion by the defense for a mistrial, instead cautioning the jurors not to discuss the case among themselves until deliberations began.

Reached by phone Thursday, Duncan said she had no further comment beyond the earlier interview. Although the judge refused to release the names of the jurors, she told Fox News that she stepped forward because "the public, America, needed to know" how close the Alexandria, Va., jury came to convicting Manafort on all charges.

After the jurors declared that they had reached an impasse, the judge declared a mistrial on seven bank fraud counts and three counts of failure to disclose foreign bank accounts. Legal experts say Manafort is likely to face a prison term of six to 12 years on the charges he was convicted of.

Duncan's views on the 16-day trial -- the only account so far to come from the jury -- could influence the strategies of the prosecution and defense as lawyers prepare for Manafort's trial on related charges next month in Washington, D.C.

She praised Ellis as "amazing" and repeatedly voiced skepticism about the motives of special counsel Robert Mueller in seeking an indictment against Manafort.

"I think that they used Manafort to try to get the dirt on Trump or hoping that he would flip on Trump," she said.

"The charges were legitimate, but the prosecution tried to make the case about Russian collusion right from the beginning," she added, apparently referring to the prosecutors' attempts to describe the pro-Russia oligarchs in Ukraine who funneled $60 million to Manafort's foreign bank accounts. "Of course, the judge shut them down on that," she said.

Duncan also described the prosecution team as seeming "a little bored" during the proceedings.

"I saw them napping during the trial," Duncan said, citing in particular prosecutors Brandon Van Grack and Greg Andres. "So it kind of sent a message of 'we're bored with this,' and I'm thinking, 'Well, if you're bored, then why are we here?'"

Duncan, though, also said she was underwhelmed by Manafort's defense and seemed to acknowledge, in response to a question, that Manafort's decision not to testify influenced her decision. The judge in the case had told jurors they were not supposed to hold that against Manafort.

"We're supposed to assume he's innocent and therefore he does not need to defend himself, and the judge made that very clear, that there is no requirement for him to do so. However, just based on what I saw, what I heard, I think I would have liked to have heard a little more from the defense," she said.

"They gave a very easygoing atmosphere to the whole thing, they objected to very little, and appeared agreeable throughout it all."

She rejected the notion that Manafort's crimes reflected on the president, whom she said she supports "very much."

She said she drove to the courthouse every day with a hat in her back seat emblazoned with the slogan "Make America Great Again" and that she plans to vote for Trump again if he runs for re-election in 2020.

Even Manafort's critics described him as a "brilliant" political consultant, she noted. "And why wouldn't Trump want help with the campaign?" she asked.

On the first day of deliberations last week, the jury sent four written questions to the judge, including "Can you please redefine reasonable doubt?" Duncan said that question was a request from the holdout juror.

"Most of us did not want that question out there," she said. "We felt a little foolish actually."

She said the jury quickly agreed to disregard the testimony of Rick Gates. The president's former deputy campaign manager and Manafort's longtime aide, Gates testified in hopes of obtaining a lighter sentence for two felonies to which he pleaded guilty in February. "I think he would have done anything he could to preserve himself," Duncan said.

But she described the documentary evidence against Manafort, hauled into the jury room in four cardboard boxes, as formidable. "It was pretty easy to connect the dots," she said. "Most of us had no problem with that."

ADVISED AGAINST PARDON

Separately, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that Trump asked his lawyers several weeks ago for their advice on the possibility of pardoning Manafort.

The subject came up as the president was expressing his anger at how federal prosecutors had "beat up" and mistreated Manafort, Giuliani said in an interview.

Trump's lawyers counseled him against the idea of pardoning anyone linked to the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, according to Giuliani, saying Trump should at least wait until Mueller has concluded his investigation. Giuliani said the president agreed and did not push the issue further.

"He said yes," Giuliani said. "He agreed with us."

Giuliani said Trump was simply seeking advice as he complained about Manafort's criminal exposure on charges unrelated to his work on Trump's campaign. Giuliani said he and fellow personal attorney Jay Sekulow advised waiting to see whether Mueller delivers a damning report that accuses the president of trying to block a federal probe of his campaign's contacts with Russians.

Mueller's findings are supposed to be provided in a report to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who would then decide whether any evidence of wrongdoing was serious enough that it should be presented to Congress to consider for impeachment proceedings.

"We told him he should wait until all the investigations are over," Giuliani said of their discussion. "This [special counsel] case is a strange case. It won't be decided by a jury. It will decided by the Justice Department and Congress and ultimately the American people. You have to be sensitive to public optics."

Giuliani said he and Sekulow provided their advice to delay any possible pardons for people linked to the Mueller probe in the past "three to five weeks" -- in the wake of a series of pardons Trump granted this summer.

"We sat him down and said you're not considering these other pardons with anybody involved in the investigation. He said yes, absolutely I understand," Giuliani said. "The real concern is whether Mueller would turn any pardon into an obstruction charge."

Other Trump associates who have pleaded guilty as part of Mueller's investigation include former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and Gates.

Giuliani said it was Trump's concern for Manafort that started the conversation about a pardon.

"He feels Manafort has been mistreated. Nobody in a case like this gets raided in the middle of the night, put in solitary confinement," Giuliani said. "They tried to crack him, and it didn't work. Over the last two to three weeks, he's expressed anger and frustration about how he's been treated."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Haag and Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times; and by Carol D. Leonnig, Rosalind S. Helderman and Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post.

