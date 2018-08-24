Sections
Missouri principal apologizes for comments made to girls during dress code speech by The Associated Press

OAKVILLE, Mo. — The principal of a suburban St. Louis high school is apologizing after telling girls they shouldn't display their breasts, bellies or rear-ends because it's distracting to boys.

KSDK-TV reported that Oakville High School Principal Janet Kellerman told parents at an open house Thursday that such an incident will "never happen again" and she was upset that she "may have hurt a student or students."

Mother Kim Hanan-West said she was "horrified" and that the remarks sent the message that "boys are somehow not in control of their own thoughts, feelings and emotions and that is the responsibility of young women."

The Mehlville School District confirms that while speaking to ninth-graders, Kellerman also told boys they shouldn't wear "wife beater" tank tops. A district spokeswoman said the remarks were inappropriate. Multiple complaints were filed.

