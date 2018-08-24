GOLF

Four share lead in N.J.

Sean O'Hair shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday at The Northern Trust at Paramus, N.J., giving him a share of the first-round lead with Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor. Any momentum Tiger Woods had from his last tournament failed to carry over to the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Woods, playing for the first time since his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, had a pair of birdies, a pair of bogeys, a lot of pars and a 71. He was five shots behind and in a tie for 60th. Dustin Johnson rimmed out a 6-iron on the par-3 sixth for one of his seven birdies to offset a triple bogey for a 67. U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka ran off four birdies and an eagle for his 67. FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas had four birdies in his round of 69. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 68 and is tied for 18th. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) had a 2-over 73.

Norlander ahead in Ohio

Sweden's Henrik Norlander birdied the final hole for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Thursday in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Columbus, Ohio. Robert Streb had a 65 on Ohio State University's Scarlett Course, and five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane was another stroke back with Kramer Hickok and Denny McCarthy. Norlander, 31, played the back nine in 5-under 30, rebounding from a bogey on the par-3 17th with the birdie on the par-4 18th. The four-event series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour' s FedEx Cup standings, and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot 67 and is tied for 6th. Erik Compton opened with a 68. Hunter Mahan, Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) each shot 69. Sungjae Im had a 72 and Chad Campbell shot 74. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) shot even-par 71.

Daly tied for lead

Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell made strong starts at the Czech Masters on Thursday at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, to boost their chances of qualifying for Europe's team. Belgium's Pieters, the 2015 Czech Masters champion, started with two birdies at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague and added six more in his opening round to finish with an 8-under 64 and a share of the lead. He is tied with two-time major champion John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks), Callum Tarren and Gavin Green. Nacho Elvira, Andrea Pavan, Lee Slattery, Jeff Winther and Tapio Pulkkanen are one stroke back. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) shot a 5-under 67 and is tied for 19th.

GYMNASTICS

Former coach charged

A former head coach of Michigan State's gymnastics team was charged Thursday with lying to an investigator when she denied that witnesses told her years ago about being sexually assaulted by ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar. A charging document does not specify how many witnesses allegedly reported Nassar to Kathie Ann Klages, or when they did so. But former gymnast Larissa Boyce has said she told Klages of Nassar's abuse in 1997, when Boyce was 16 -- 19 years before he was first criminally charged with sexual abuse. Klages, who resigned in 2017 after she was suspended for defending the now-imprisoned Nassar, is now the third person other than Nassar to face criminal charges related to his serial molestation of young female athletes under the guise of treatment. Numerous other people have lost their jobs or have been sued. If convicted of lying to a peace officer, Klages, 63, could face up to four years in prison. Boyce, who declined comment Thursday, had been training with the Spartan youth gymnastics team in 1997. She has said Klages dissuaded her from taking the issue further, even after another teen gymnast relayed similar allegations. The warrant released Thursday alleges that in June, after being informed by special agent David Dwyre that he was conducting a criminal investigation, Klages knowingly and willfully made false and misleading statements to him. She faces two counts of lying to a peace officer, one a felony and the other a high court misdemeanor.

FOOTBALL

Fisher: Open to inquiries

New Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday his program will be "very open" to any inquiry into allegations of possible NCAA violations, but he is confident in how things have been handled since he arrived from Florida State. Fisher was responding to allegations former Aggies linebacker Santino Marchiol made to USA Today this week about improper cash payments for hosting recruits, practices that went beyond allowable time limits and mishandling of his ankle injury. Marchiol has transferred to Arizona and raised the allegations against Texas A&M in an application to be allowed to play this season rather that sit out a year. The Texas A&M administration has said only that the school is "reviewing the situation with the NCAA and the SEC office." Texas A&M hired Fisher away from Florida State with a 10-year, $75 million contract to replace Kevin Sumlin, who is now the Arizona coach. The Aggies open the season Aug. 30 against Northwestern La. State.

8 players charged in scheme

Eight current or former Rutgers football players have been charged in an alleged credit card fraud scheme. They're charged with crimes including conspiracy, promoting street crime and money laundering. They allegedly obtained credit card numbers belonging to others and transferred money to accounts for their personal use. Former linebacker Brendan DeVera pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. Other players are awaiting court appearances. The school said DeVera and defensive back K.J. Gray have been dismissed from the team. Two others have left for other schools. The remaining four didn't participate in training camp. It wasn't immediately known if Gray had retained an attorney. Rutgers opens its season against Texas State on Sept. 1. The Scarlet Knights finished with a 4-8 record in 2017.

Sports on 08/24/2018