The 15th in a series previewing Pulaski County high school football teams

Pulaski Academy has won the past four Class 5A state championships.

Pulaski Academy COACH Kevin Kelley CONFERENCE 5A-Central 2017 RECORD 14-0, 7-0 KEY RETURNERS RB Jayden Kelley (Jr., 6-0, 180), TE Hudson Henry (Sr., 6-5, 235), WR John David White (Sr., 5-11, 175), DL Jake Terry (Sr., 6-3, 255), S Blake Titus (Sr., 6-0, 185) SCHEDULE DATE;OPPONENT Today;at Springdale Har-Ber Sept. 7;at Memphis Ridgeway Sept. 14;at Bossier City (La.) Parkway Sept. 21;Little Rock Fair* Sept. 28;Little Rock Christian* Oct. 5;at Maumelle* Oct. 12;at Beebe* Oct. 19;Little Rock Parkview* Oct. 26;White Hall* Nov. 1;at Little Rock Fair* *5A-Central game

However, the Bruins enter the 2018 season with six returning starters from a 14-0 team that defeated Little Rock McClellan in the Class 5A title game in December.

Coach Kevin Kelley said it's a fun challenge for him and his coaching staff to have eight new starters on both offense and defense.

"Last year, we had several three-year starters," Kelley said. "They knew the mistakes they made when they made them. At times, you're just guiding them than you were teaching them. We have to go back to being teachers again.

Kelley compared this year's team entering the season to the 2009 team that had four returning starters (one on offense, three on defense).

"I'm ready to see what they can do on the field," Kelley said.

A year ago, Pulaski Academy's offense, which has usually been one of the most potent in the state under Kelley, reached new heights.

Led by Layne Hatcher, the Bruins scored a state-record 784 points and averaged 56.0 points per game.

Hatcher, who went 41-1 in three years as the Bruins' starting quarterback and is now at Alabama, completed 384 of 531 passes for 5,779 yards with 66 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps offensive player of the year.

This season, the Bruins turn to junior Braden Bratcher at quarterback. Bratcher, 6-0, 180 pounds, went 52-of-66 passing for 539 yards, 6 touchdowns and zero interceptions as Hatcher's backup last season.

Bratcher won the starting quarterback position in the spring when he beat out sophomore Nolen Bruffett.

"[Bratcher's] still learning," Kelley said. "I worry about his footwork a little bit on his throws. But he's learned our offense backwards and forwards. He's always been a guy that when you turn the lights on has been better. I'm excited to see how he performs in our offense, where there's so many things he can do."

Senior tight end Hudson Henry (6-5, 235), the state's top player at the position, returns for a third season. Henry, who has received scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Clemson, Notre Dame, Stanford and Wisconsin, among others, caught 10 touchdown passes last season.

At wide receiver, senior John David White, 5-11, 175, had eight touchdowns a year ago.

"Those two are going to stand out," Kelley said.

Defensively, senior safety Blake Titus is the Bruins' top returner. Titus, 6-0, 185, had 46 1/2 tackles, 1 interception and 2 forced fumbles last season.

"He's a smaller Hayden Henry," said Kelley, who compared Titus to former Pulaski Academy safety Hayden Henry, now a linebacker at Arkansas. "He has the ability to understand the game and know where the ball is going. He flies to the football.

"He can do anything in the secondary or at linebacker."

Pulaski Academy opens the season today at Springdale Har-Ber. The Wildcats are the first Class 7A team the Bruins have faced in nonconference play since Cabot in 2011.

After a week off, the Bruins are on the road for their other two nonconference games -- Memphis Ridgeway on Sept. 7 and Bossier City (La.) Parkway on Sept. 14. They begin 5A-Central play Sept. 21 against Little Rock Fair, before a showdown with Little Rock Christian on Sept. 28.

But first, Springdale Har-Ber has the attention of Kelley and the Bruins.

"Springdale Har-Ber is going to be good," Kelley said. "[Wildcats Coach] Chris Wood has done a fantastic job. We wanted to play somebody like that. We haven't been able to play somebody in Arkansas [in nonconference] for a while. I'm thankful that Chris stepped up.

"I think they'll be in the final four in the state in 7A. For us, with three starters on offense and defense, what a great place to measure ourselves. That's a chance for our kids to go, 'This is where we're at.' We'll know after this game where we are before we go on the road further."

