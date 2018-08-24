TRAVELERS 2, DRILLERS 1 (10)

Dario Pizzano hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Arkansas Travelers beat the Tulsa Drillers 2-1 on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Yonathan Mendoza scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a passed ball by Tulsa's Kelbert Ruiz. After intentional walks to Chuck Taylor and Joey Curletta, Pizzano hit an infield single to second base on a 1-2 pitch to score Mendoza with the game winner.

Arkansas opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the fifth when Mendoza lined a two-out single to left to score Donnie Walton.

The Drillers tied the game 1-1 in the top of the ninth when Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Gavin Lux who led off the inning drawing a walk off Matt Festa (5-2).

The Travelers managed four hits in the game, a double by Taylor, Pizzano and Mendoza's singles and another single by Beau Amaral.

Tulsa's lone hits came on singles by Ruiz and Drew Jackson.

Arkansas starter Chris Mazza struck out 6 and walked 2 while allowing 1 hit over 7 scoreless innings. Festa got the win in relief while Shea Spitzbarth (2-3) took the loss.

