Police in Little Rock investigate fatal shooting; 1 arrested

A 25-year-old Little Rock man has been jailed on a charge of second-degree murder after a fatal shooting early Friday, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers found the 39-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound after responding to a report of a shooting about 12:30 a.m. at an address in the 4600 block of Princeton Drive.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died.

According to a police report, a resident of the home where the shooting occurred, Darrin Jackson, was "developed as a suspect" and arrested about a block away. He remained in the Pulaski County jail later Friday morning with bail not yet set.

The report didn't indicate a motive in the shooting, and it said the relationship between Jackson and the victim was "unknown."

