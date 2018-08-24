Principal bitten removing snake found in Arkansas elementary school classroom

An Arkansas elementary school principal was bitten by a baby snake that teachers think slithered into a first-grade classroom to escape wet weather.

Hector Elementary School Principal Kara Rohr said she was walking through the hall Monday shortly after first-grade teacher Lisa Graves found a speckled king snake coiled under a fallen curtain in her classroom.

The principal, who has worked as a park ranger in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Kentucky, offered to help remove it.

As she reached down, the snake whipped its head around and bit her on the thumb, coiling around her hand. After about five minutes, the snake relaxed its grip, and Rohr could pry open its mouth and put it in a plastic bag, she said.

"From the way it was curled up, I knew it was probably going to latch on, but it's a pretty harmless snake," she said. "I would have rather gotten it out of the classroom instead of having it slither away and hide under a piece of furniture."

Once it was in a bag, Rohr showed it to the students, who had been sent out of the room until the snake was captured. The principal warned them to never pick up a snake unless they know it's not poisonous and have been properly trained to handle the creatures.

"The students saw the snake and really liked that," she said. "They thought it was pretty cool."

A maintenance man was then called to release it in an area away from the school.

Rohr said she thinks the reptile probably entered the building while searching for a warm, dry climate after a weekend of storms. The city's tornado sirens were activated Sunday, and the doors to the building were opened and closed multiple times as community members sought shelter in the school.