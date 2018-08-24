Red Wolves antsy for start of season

Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen, shown last season against Nebraska, said the Red Wolves’ offense will be tough to stop. “On some teams there’s one really good receiver ... but here, anybody is able to make a play,” he said.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are looking forward on focusing on an opponent after three weeks of concentrating on themselves.

Arkansas State University Coach Blake Anderson said his team will begin preparing for Southeast Missouri on Saturday, a full week ahead of the Sept. 1 opener at Centennial Bank Stadium.

It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2003, a 21-3 ASU victory in Jonesboro.

While the Red Wolves went through a rigorous fall camp with several "bumps and bruises," Anderson was pleased with the outcome of the early practices.

"This has been the best camp we've had in the sense of no big mistakes, no big issues off the field," Anderson said. "We didn't have one guy miss a curfew. We didn't have anybody late. They came every day and we didn't have to beg them to practice. We never had to start a practice over. They really took a business approach and grew up in a lot of ways."

"It was hard but, at the same time, it was fun," sophomore wide receiver Jonthan Adams said of fall camp. "We got through it. We made it fun. We're ready to show everybody what we've been working on."

The Red Wolves have spent the last three days determining their two-deep roster, polishing their offense and solidifying special teams play. The one thing the players have battled during the fall camp is the monotony of seeing too much of each other.

"All the hard work is paying off," said junior wide receiver Kirk Merritt, who transferred from East Mississippi Community College. "All we've got to do is stay consistent. ... The defense knows what we're doing most of the time. Every once in a while we throw a couple of new plays in there, but that's all fun and games. We've just got to keep working."

Merritt, who caught 52 passes and averaged 12.1 yards a catch last season, was one of seven receivers to catch a pass in last weekend's 41-play scrimmage.

Quarterback Justice Hansen said he anxious to go against an opponent who does not know exactly what's coming.

"Your playbook is only so big," said Hansen, the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year for 2017. "But defensively, there are only so many coverages the defense can run. I think we're getting pretty used to each other."

Hansen completed 10 of 13 passes for 139 yards in the Red Wolves' final scrimmage.

"On some teams there's one really good receiver and the rest aren't that great so you push the ball to that one guy," Hansen said. "But here, anybody is able to make a play."

On the final play of Saturday's scrimmage Hansen's pass at the goalline was intercepted by freshman Antonio Fletcher, who would have returned the ball for a touchdown had the play not been blown dead.

"That was a great lesson to learn," Coach Anderson said. "It's one I don't think Justice will forget. That will keep us from making that mistake later in the year. I'm glad it happened [Saturday]."

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson talks to his players after the Red Wolves' Spring football game on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

Sports on 08/24/2018