Reports: Trump Organization finance chief gets immunity in investigation of president's ex-lawyer by The Associated Press | Today at 11:19 a.m. 2comments

NEW YORK — Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades has been granted immunity in the federal probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

The Wall Street Journal and NBC News were first to report on anonymous sources that longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg got immunity to talk to federal prosecutors in the investigation of hush money Cohen paid to two women who claimed affairs with Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty to tax and campaign finance violations on Tuesday.

Though not named in the Cohen case, Weisselberg is believed to be one of two Trump executives mentioned in the suit who reimbursed Cohen and covered up the payments by saying they were legal expenses.

Weisselberg has been a Trump confidant who started working for his family in the early 1970s.

Check back for updates on this developing and read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • DoubleBlind
    August 24, 2018 at 11:24 a.m.

    More dadgum ‘flipping’...Trump will not be happy.
  • RBear
    August 24, 2018 at 11:32 a.m.

    I think this is a VERY strong indication that there was some wrongdoings in the Trump campaign and as things tighten up, a lot of people do not want to go down with this sinking ship. Trump's response to impeachment? "Why would anyone impeach me for all the good I'm doing?" A clear lack of understanding of ethics and justice, as many of his followers seem to have a deficit of.
