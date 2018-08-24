Sections
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies by The Associated Press | Today at 1:06 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Oct. 17, 2013, file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS — A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on the TV show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, has died. He was 76.

Leach's family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday in L:as Vegas.

Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.

He signed off by hoping viewers would have "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach's voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on Saturday Night Live.

Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.

